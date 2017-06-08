Notes: Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)



TONY RICE - New Chance Blues - The Bluegrass Guitar Collection - Rounder



(break)



THE KATHY KALLICK BAND - New White House Blues - Between The Hollow & The High Rise - Live Oak



JUNIOR SISK & JOE MULLINS - Brand New Shoes - Hall Of Fame Bluegrass! - Rebel



THE EMMITT-NERSHI BAND - New Country Blues - New Country Blues - Sci Fidelity



(break)



THE KARL SHIFLETT & BIG COUNTRY SHOW - Brand New Silent Partner - Take Me Back - Pinecastle



RICKY SKAGGS - Brand New Strings - Brand New Strings - Skaggs Family



(Kelsi Harrigle ID for Music for the Mountain)



FLATT LONESOME - New Lease On Life - Runaway Train - Mountain Home



(break)



EDDIE & MARTHA ADCOCK - New Freedom Bell - Many A Mile - Patuxent



RALPH STANLEY & THE CLINCH MOUNTAIN BOYS - Bradn New Tennessee Waltz - Something Old, Something New - Rebel



LARRY SPARKS (with Russell Moore) - Brand New Broken Heart - 40 - Rebel



(break)



PHIL LEADBETTER - New Camptown Races - Philibuster - Rounder



DANNY ROBERTS - New Gil Ramble - Nighthawk - Mountain Home



JOHNNY CAMPBELL - New Five Cents - Gettin' There - Let's Pick!



(break)



THE SELDOM SCENE - Breaking New Ground - A Change Of Scenery - Sugar Hill



WOOD & WIRE - Brand New Day - Wood & Wire - Self



(David Parmley ID for Music for the Mountain)



DAVID PARMLEY, SCOTT VESTAL & CONTINENTAL DIVIDE - New Highway - David Parmley, Scott Vestal & Continental Divide - Pinecastle



THE ROYS - New Day Dawning - New Day Dawning - Rural Rhythm



(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)