Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)
TONY RICE - New Chance Blues - The Bluegrass Guitar Collection - Rounder
(break)
THE KATHY KALLICK BAND - New White House Blues - Between The Hollow & The High Rise - Live Oak
JUNIOR SISK & JOE MULLINS - Brand New Shoes - Hall Of Fame Bluegrass! - Rebel
THE EMMITT-NERSHI BAND - New Country Blues - New Country Blues - Sci Fidelity
(break)
THE KARL SHIFLETT & BIG COUNTRY SHOW - Brand New Silent Partner - Take Me Back - Pinecastle
RICKY SKAGGS - Brand New Strings - Brand New Strings - Skaggs Family
(Kelsi Harrigle ID for Music for the Mountain)
FLATT LONESOME - New Lease On Life - Runaway Train - Mountain Home
(break)
EDDIE & MARTHA ADCOCK - New Freedom Bell - Many A Mile - Patuxent
RALPH STANLEY & THE CLINCH MOUNTAIN BOYS - Bradn New Tennessee Waltz - Something Old, Something New - Rebel
LARRY SPARKS (with Russell Moore) - Brand New Broken Heart - 40 - Rebel
(break)
PHIL LEADBETTER - New Camptown Races - Philibuster - Rounder
DANNY ROBERTS - New Gil Ramble - Nighthawk - Mountain Home
JOHNNY CAMPBELL - New Five Cents - Gettin' There - Let's Pick!
(break)
THE SELDOM SCENE - Breaking New Ground - A Change Of Scenery - Sugar Hill
WOOD & WIRE - Brand New Day - Wood & Wire - Self
(David Parmley ID for Music for the Mountain)
DAVID PARMLEY, SCOTT VESTAL & CONTINENTAL DIVIDE - New Highway - David Parmley, Scott Vestal & Continental Divide - Pinecastle
THE ROYS - New Day Dawning - New Day Dawning - Rural Rhythm
(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)