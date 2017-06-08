As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Music For The Mountain Bluegrass 
 hard-driving bluegrass music
 Music
 Jon 'Chip' Colcord
 Out of the Woods Radio  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

TONY RICE - New Chance Blues - The Bluegrass Guitar Collection - Rounder

(break)

THE KATHY KALLICK BAND - New White House Blues - Between The Hollow & The High Rise - Live Oak

JUNIOR SISK & JOE MULLINS - Brand New Shoes - Hall Of Fame Bluegrass! - Rebel

THE EMMITT-NERSHI BAND - New Country Blues - New Country Blues - Sci Fidelity

(break)

THE KARL SHIFLETT & BIG COUNTRY SHOW - Brand New Silent Partner - Take Me Back - Pinecastle

RICKY SKAGGS - Brand New Strings - Brand New Strings - Skaggs Family

(Kelsi Harrigle ID for Music for the Mountain)

FLATT LONESOME - New Lease On Life - Runaway Train - Mountain Home

(break)

EDDIE & MARTHA ADCOCK - New Freedom Bell - Many A Mile - Patuxent

RALPH STANLEY & THE CLINCH MOUNTAIN BOYS - Bradn New Tennessee Waltz - Something Old, Something New - Rebel

LARRY SPARKS (with Russell Moore) - Brand New Broken Heart - 40 - Rebel

(break)

PHIL LEADBETTER - New Camptown Races - Philibuster - Rounder

DANNY ROBERTS - New Gil Ramble - Nighthawk - Mountain Home

JOHNNY CAMPBELL - New Five Cents - Gettin' There - Let's Pick!

(break)

THE SELDOM SCENE - Breaking New Ground - A Change Of Scenery - Sugar Hill

WOOD & WIRE - Brand New Day - Wood & Wire - Self

(David Parmley ID for Music for the Mountain)

DAVID PARMLEY, SCOTT VESTAL & CONTINENTAL DIVIDE - New Highway - David Parmley, Scott Vestal & Continental Divide - Pinecastle

THE ROYS - New Day Dawning - New Day Dawning - Rural Rhythm

(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

00:57:42 English 2017-06-08
 Concord, New Hampshire
