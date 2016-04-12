Summary: Mark Cook speaking at last week's Fight Toxic Prisons conference in Denton, Texas.



He spent 40 years in prison, where he became a Black Panther and helped form the first Black Panther party chapter started in a prison. He was also part of the George Jackson Brigade.



Be warned, some of the audio contains disturbing content...





For more information on the conference, visit FightToxicPrisons.Org

