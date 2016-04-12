As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Furious George Show 
 Furious June 8 17
 Weekly Program
 Dr. Furious
 Furious George  
 For non-profit use only.
 Warning: Program only suitable for FCC-designated safe harbor (10PM to 6AM).
HERE is the show where we pray: Lordy, I hope there are Tapes, with Comey-Week 2017, more exclusive leaks from Trump & Russian Oval Office meeting, Keith O highlights the impeachables, Seth Myers helps explain the hearings, White House Correspondents and Colbert Covfefe, and we dive right into the rising sea levels as Drump fleas the Paris Climate Accord.
LOTS of new Kendrick Lamar's "Damn", Sylvan Esso, Lord Raja, RTJ3, Made of Oak, and some old school FlyamSam,

  Download Program Podcast
01:02:00 English
 
  View Script
    
Furious June 8 2017  01:02:00  128Kbps mp3
(58MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
   