Warning: Program only suitable for FCC-designated safe harbor (10PM to 6AM).
HERE is the show where we pray: Lordy, I hope there are Tapes, with Comey-Week 2017, more exclusive leaks from Trump & Russian Oval Office meeting, Keith O highlights the impeachables, Seth Myers helps explain the hearings, White House Correspondents and Colbert Covfefe, and we dive right into the rising sea levels as Drump fleas the Paris Climate Accord.
LOTS of new Kendrick Lamar's "Damn", Sylvan Esso, Lord Raja, RTJ3, Made of Oak, and some old school FlyamSam,