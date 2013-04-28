Notes: From The Trenches is the monthly radio program of the Chicago Independent Media Center.



ON THE SHOW IN APRIL 2013:



* UNDERSTANDING THE CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOL CLOSINGS



Teachers, students, and Chicagoans are taking action against the announced closing of 54 Chicago Public Schools. We'll speak with Chicago teacher and activist Xian Barrett.



* ROBERT JENSEN ON "ARGUING FOR OUR LIVES"



Longtime activist and journalism professor Robert Jensen is the author of a new book on critical thinking and its importance in addressing the world's major problems. We'll speak with Robert Jensen about the book and the issues it raises.