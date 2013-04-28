The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
From The Trenches
Regular Show
Robert Jensen
 Mitchell Szczepanczyk  Contact Contributor
Sept. 20, 2025, midnight
From The Trenches is the monthly radio program of the Chicago Independent Media Center.

ON THE SHOW IN APRIL 2013:

* UNDERSTANDING THE CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Teachers, students, and Chicagoans are taking action against the announced closing of 54 Chicago Public Schools. We'll speak with Chicago teacher and activist Xian Barrett.

* ROBERT JENSEN ON "ARGUING FOR OUR LIVES"

Longtime activist and journalism professor Robert Jensen is the author of a new book on critical thinking and its importance in addressing the world's major problems. We'll speak with Robert Jensen about the book and the issues it raises.

Download Program Podcast
01:00:00 1 April 28, 2013
Chicago, IL, USA
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 