Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of Indigenous tunes from our Indigenous Musicians
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Sept. 20, 2025, midnight
Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Nathan Cunningham in our Spotlight Interview (Country)

Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, On today’s show, we welcome from Alberta, Cree country singer-songwriter Nathan Cunningham, he's here to talk about his latest album, "Did It Anyway." Blending his signature mix of heartfelt storytelling and modern country flair, he's captured attention across Indigenous and Canadian music circles. Get ready for an insightful conversation! Nathan Cunningham is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about Nathan at our homepage at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/nathan-cunningham.

Enjoy music from Nathan Cunningham, Tracy Bone, Irv Lyons Jr, Samantha Crain, Boogey the Beat, Pj Vegas, Tippie, Stella Standingbear, Thiaguinho, Elisapie, Melody McArthur, Bryce Morin, Saulo Duarte, Pusso Passpusso, Bomba Estereo, Ozomatli
Bluedog, Indian City, Mitchell Makoons, Sara Kae, Tribalistas, Marcelo D2, J. Pablo, Night Shield, Buggin Malone, Thea May
Old Soul Rebel, Martha Redbone, Levi Platero, Hataalii, Logan Stats and much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

Sept. 20, 2025
