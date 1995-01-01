The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Indigenous in the News
2
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Sept. 21, 2025, midnight
Today our guest is Tracy Stanhoff, President of the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of California and a proud member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. A former Tribal Chairwoman and founder of AD PRO, she brings over 30 years of experience in marketing, leadership, and Indigenous advocacy. Tracy is committed to advancing economic opportunities for Native communities. She joins us to talk about the 2025 American Indian Expo, July 13–15, a powerful gathering celebrating Native business, culture, and innovation.

ABOUT THE CHAMBER
️ Mission & History
Founded in 1995/1996, the AICCC is a tribally‑centered, business‑leader nonprofit based in Los Angeles. Its mission is to empower American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian entrepreneurs by providing education, mentoring, advocacy, and networking, fostering economic self‑sufficiency and cultural empowerment through business ownership.

 Key Programs & Services
Monthly Meetings & Webinars offer technical training, procurement readiness, and networking .
The APEX Accelerator supports business readiness through targeted coaching and advocacy for supplier diversity.

 Signature Events

Annual EXPO (July 13–15, 2025)
A 2½‑day flagship event with tribal‑leader summits, plenary sessions, networking, one‑on‑one procurement opportunities, and a Junior Youth EXPO for Native youth.
Native American Heritage Month Luncheon (Nov)
Featuring the Warrior Awards and scholarship presentations.
Fall Entrepreneurial Summits
Focused on entrepreneurship and procurement education—like the recent one at Enterprise Rancheria in 2024.

欄 Impact & Influence

Acts as a bridge between tribal enterprises, Native entrepreneurs, corporations, and government, ensuring inclusion in supply chains and national policy.
Provides career networking, mentorship, internships, and scholarships for Native students and professionals, connecting them with industry leaders.

 Scale & Funding

A 501(c)(6) nonprofit headquartered in Los Angeles (EIN 95‑4552148), led by Principal Officer Tracy Stanhoff.
Annual revenue (~$520k in 2022) covers programming, staff, events, scholarships, and technical support projects.

✅ In Summary

The AICCC strengthens Native entrepreneurship through high-impact events, ongoing programming, and strategic advocacy, while cultivating youth leadership and expanding corporate and government partnerships.

CONTACT

EMAIL: EVENTS@AICCAL.ORG
PHONE: 714-898-6364

