Program Information
Boston Blockchain Week 2025
Staking Mastery with Josh Deems
Interview
Kyle Hedman, Josh Deems
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Sept. 21, 2025, midnight
Josh Deems, a crypto veteran with a decade in the game, takes us from Boston’s early Bitcoin days to leading the charge in staking infrastructure. In this episode, he unpacks the mechanics of non-custodial staking, its role in powering proof-of-stake blockchains, and hot trends like liquid staking and crypto ETPs. Josh also dives into regulatory wins, Boston’s slept-on crypto legacy, and how staking unlocks rewards for retail and institutional players alike.
Whether you’re stacking tokens or just crypto-curious, this episode is your key to understanding blockchain’s backbone.
Presented by: Boston Blockchain Week
Ready to power up your crypto knowledge? This one’s for you.
CREDITS:
Produced by: China Shop Productions ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.chinashopproductions.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠
Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/⁠
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Full Audio - Clean
00:35:33 1 Sept. 21, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:35:33  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 