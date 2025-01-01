Josh Deems, a crypto veteran with a decade in the game, takes us from Boston’s early Bitcoin days to leading the charge in staking infrastructure. In this episode, he unpacks the mechanics of non-custodial staking, its role in powering proof-of-stake blockchains, and hot trends like liquid staking and crypto ETPs. Josh also dives into regulatory wins, Boston’s slept-on crypto legacy, and how staking unlocks rewards for retail and institutional players alike. Whether you’re stacking tokens or just crypto-curious, this episode is your key to understanding blockchain’s backbone.
Crypto’s Next Wave: Staking Mastery with Josh Deems