Summary: Joel Valenzuela, aka TheDesertLynx from Dash.org, shares how Dash is pioneering crypto as true digital cash—fast, private, and usable for everything from coffee to remittances. In this episode, we explore New Hampshire’s hidden crypto history, Dash’s evolution from Bitcoin’s roots, and how AI is turbocharging blockchain development for massive efficiency gains.Joel breaks down real-world crypto adoption, from merchant tools to AI workflows, and why it’s time to ditch fiat for everyday spends.

Whether you’re a crypto user or just curious about digital money, this episode flips the script on how blockchain fits into daily life.