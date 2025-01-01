Joel Valenzuela, aka TheDesertLynx from Dash.org, shares how Dash is pioneering crypto as true digital cash—fast, private, and usable for everything from coffee to remittances. In this episode, we explore New Hampshire’s hidden crypto history, Dash’s evolution from Bitcoin’s roots, and how AI is turbocharging blockchain development for massive efficiency gains.Joel breaks down real-world crypto adoption, from merchant tools to AI workflows, and why it’s time to ditch fiat for everyday spends. Whether you’re a crypto user or just curious about digital money, this episode flips the script on how blockchain fits into daily life.
Don’t wait — get your tickets now for Boston Blockchain Week! bostonblockchainweek.com Learn more about Dash: dash.org Follow Dash: @Dashpay on Twitter Presented by: Boston Blockchain Week Ready to spend crypto like cash? This one’s for you. Subscribe and leave a review on Spotify or Apple Podcasts to stay ahead with more blockchain insights from Boston Blockchain Week!
CREDITS:Produced by: China Shop Productions www.chinashopproductions.com Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast
Crypto as Cash: Everyday Revolution with Joel Valenzuela