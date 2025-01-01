The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Boston Blockchain Week 2025
Everyday Revolution with Joel Valenzuela
Interview
Kyle Hedman, Joel Valenzuela
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Sept. 22, 2025, midnight
Joel Valenzuela, aka TheDesertLynx from Dash.org, shares how Dash is pioneering crypto as true digital cash—fast, private, and usable for everything from coffee to remittances. In this episode, we explore New Hampshire’s hidden crypto history, Dash’s evolution from Bitcoin’s roots, and how AI is turbocharging blockchain development for massive efficiency gains.Joel breaks down real-world crypto adoption, from merchant tools to AI workflows, and why it’s time to ditch fiat for everyday spends.
Whether you’re a crypto user or just curious about digital money, this episode flips the script on how blockchain fits into daily life.
Don’t wait — get your tickets now for Boston Blockchain Week! bostonblockchainweek.com
Learn more about Dash: dash.org
Follow Dash: @Dashpay on Twitter
Presented by: Boston Blockchain Week
Ready to spend crypto like cash? This one’s for you.
Subscribe and leave a review on Spotify or Apple Podcasts to stay ahead with more blockchain insights from Boston Blockchain Week!

CREDITS:Produced by: China Shop Productions www.chinashopproductions.com
Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Crypto as Cash: Everyday Revolution with Joel Valenzuela Download Program Podcast
Full Audio - Clean
00:34:10 1 Sept. 21, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:34:10  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 