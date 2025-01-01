The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Boston Blockchain Week 2025
Crypto’s Regulatory Revolution with Matt Walsh
5
Kyle Hedman, Matt Walsh
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Sept. 23, 2025, midnight
Matt Walsh, Founding Partner at Castle Island Ventures, dives into the explosive world of stablecoins and their pivotal role in blockchain’s future. From his early days with Fidelity’s crypto pioneers to backing cutting-edge startups, Matt unpacks why stablecoins power 70% of crypto transactions, the impact of the Clarity Act, and how regulatory clarity is fueling innovation. He also shares VC wisdom for founders and why Boston’s blockchain scene is a hotbed for disruption.
Whether you’re a startup founder or crypto enthusiast, this episode is your guide to stablecoins and the regulatory wave reshaping the industry.
Ready to ride crypto’s next wave? This one’s for you.
CREDITS:
Produced by: China Shop Productions www.chinashopproductions.com/
Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Stablecoins Unleashed: Crypto’s Regulatory Revolution with Matt Walsh Download Program Podcast
Full Audio - Clean
00:28:37 1 Sept. 21, 2025
 00:28:37  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 