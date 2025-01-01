Matt Walsh, Founding Partner at Castle Island Ventures, dives into the explosive world of stablecoins and their pivotal role in blockchain’s future. From his early days with Fidelity’s crypto pioneers to backing cutting-edge startups, Matt unpacks why stablecoins power 70% of crypto transactions, the impact of the Clarity Act, and how regulatory clarity is fueling innovation. He also shares VC wisdom for founders and why Boston’s blockchain scene is a hotbed for disruption. Whether you’re a startup founder or crypto enthusiast, this episode is your guide to stablecoins and the regulatory wave reshaping the industry. Ready to ride crypto’s next wave? This one’s for you.
Stablecoins Unleashed: Crypto’s Regulatory Revolution with Matt Walsh