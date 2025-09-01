The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Back in the USSR
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov
 Back in the USSR  Contact Contributor
Sept. 21, 2025, midnight
The decision by certain Western governments to formally recognize Palestine as a state while continuing to trade and arm the genocidal entity that is actively slaughtering Palestinians from Gaza to Jenin can only be described as a grotesque whitewash of an ongoing crime against humanity.
Geopolitical Economy Report - "Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, UN says, as USA blocks peace"
Bruce Cockburn - "If I had a rocket launcher"
Handsome Furs - "Serve the people"
Willie Dunn - "I pity the country"
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2025/09/recognition-of-palestine-is-not-enough.html

Download Program Podcast
00:54:50 1 Sept. 21, 2025
CFRU 93.3 FM
 00:54:50  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
 