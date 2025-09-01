The decision by certain Western governments to formally recognize Palestine as a state while continuing to trade and arm the genocidal entity that is actively slaughtering Palestinians from Gaza to Jenin can only be described as a grotesque whitewash of an ongoing crime against humanity.
Geopolitical Economy Report - "Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, UN says, as USA blocks peace" Bruce Cockburn - "If I had a rocket launcher" Handsome Furs - "Serve the people" Willie Dunn - "I pity the country"
Back in the USSR Blog: https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2025/09/recognition-of-palestine-is-not-enough.html