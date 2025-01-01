Summary: Driving around in a death trap? Fossil smog is killing almost 100,000 Americans a year. From UCL and University of Birmingham, Dr. Karn Vohra on the real cost of gas and oil in the USA. Few of us could name the third biggest greenhouse gas. The ins-and-outs of ozone and global warming with Professor Bill Collins from University of Reading. Plus: the hot state of Pakistan with Adjit Najam and a new climate song "Hot Nights".