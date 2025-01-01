The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
what the oil industry won't tell you
Weekly Program
Karn Vohra, Bill Collins, Adjit Nazam
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Sept. 22, 2025, midnight
Driving around in a death trap? Fossil smog is killing almost 100,000 Americans a year. From UCL and University of Birmingham, Dr. Karn Vohra on the real cost of gas and oil in the USA. Few of us could name the third biggest greenhouse gas. The ins-and-outs of ozone and global warming with Professor Bill Collins from University of Reading. Plus: the hot state of Pakistan with Adjit Najam and a new climate song "Hot Nights".
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.

Contains 2 AI song versions of "Hot Nights" Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music. Creative Commons.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:21 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

