The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Sept. 22, 2025, midnight
Sly & Robbie, the producers; a wonderful new collaboration between England's Balimaya Project and musicians from Colombia's Pacific region; Bio Ritmo, salsa celebrities in Colombia, play a hometown gig on Thursday; three songs from the great new album by Orchestra Gold; new Ethiopian sounds from Mulatu Astatke, Meklit, Yalla Miku, Trio Kazanchis + 1 and Trio Mokili
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Al Campbell | Jamaica | Declaration of Rights | Declaration of Rights - Single | 17 North Parade | 2025-1985
The Tamlins | Jamaica | Baltimore | Baltimore - Single | Taxi | 1980
Black Uhuru | Jamaica | World Is Africa | Sinsemilla | Mango | 1980

Canalón de Timbiquí | Colombia | Quitate de Mi Escalera | De Mar y Río | Llorona | 2019
Bejuco | Colombia | Machete | Machete | Discos Pacífico | 2025
Balimaya Project meets Discos Pacífico All Stars | England UK-Nigeria-Gambia-Guinea Conakry- Colombia | A Life Worth Living | Calima | Jazz Re:freshed / Discos Pacífico | 2025

Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Oriza | Oriza - EP | Peace & Rhythm | 2015
Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Pájaro Pío Pío | Puerta del Sur | Vampisoul | 2014
Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Atrévete | Bio Ritmo | Locutor | 2002
Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Carnaval | La Verdad | Electric Cowbell | 2011

Orchestra Gold | Mali-USA | Yayoroba | Dakan (Destiny) | self-released | 2025
Orchestra Gold | Mali-USA | Dakan | Dakan (Destiny) | self-released | 2025
Orchestra Gold | Mali-USA | Diyanye Ko | Dakan (Destiny) | self-released | 2025

Mulatu Astatke | Ethiopia-England UK | Chik Chikka | Mulatu Plays Mulatu | Strut | 2025
Meklit | Ethiopia-USA | Abebayehosh | Abebayehosh - Single | Smithsonian Folkways | 2025
Yalla Miku | Switzerland-France-Eritrea | Alemuye | Alemuye - Single | Bongo Joe | 2025

Trio Kazanchis + 1 | Ethiopia-Netherlands | Minewi Tesebere - ምነው ተሰበረ | Sheger | 121234 | 2025
Trio Mokili | USA | Yèkatit | Trio Mokili | Nsango Nini | 2025
Dub Colossus | England UK-Ethiopia | Guragigna | Addis Through The Looking Glass | Real World | 2011

Download Program Podcast
01:59:54 1 Sept. 21, 2025
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:54  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 