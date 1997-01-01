Sly & Robbie, the producers; a wonderful new collaboration between England's Balimaya Project and musicians from Colombia's Pacific region; Bio Ritmo, salsa celebrities in Colombia, play a hometown gig on Thursday; three songs from the great new album by Orchestra Gold; new Ethiopian sounds from Mulatu Astatke, Meklit, Yalla Miku, Trio Kazanchis + 1 and Trio Mokili
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Al Campbell | Jamaica | Declaration of Rights | Declaration of Rights - Single | 17 North Parade | 2025-1985 The Tamlins | Jamaica | Baltimore | Baltimore - Single | Taxi | 1980 Black Uhuru | Jamaica | World Is Africa | Sinsemilla | Mango | 1980
Canalón de Timbiquí | Colombia | Quitate de Mi Escalera | De Mar y Río | Llorona | 2019 Bejuco | Colombia | Machete | Machete | Discos Pacífico | 2025 Balimaya Project meets Discos Pacífico All Stars | England UK-Nigeria-Gambia-Guinea Conakry- Colombia | A Life Worth Living | Calima | Jazz Re:freshed / Discos Pacífico | 2025
Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Oriza | Oriza - EP | Peace & Rhythm | 2015 Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Pájaro Pío Pío | Puerta del Sur | Vampisoul | 2014 Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Atrévete | Bio Ritmo | Locutor | 2002 Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Carnaval | La Verdad | Electric Cowbell | 2011