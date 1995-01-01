The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: September 21, 2025
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Sept. 22, 2025, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Luciana Demingongo
BOLOLE
UNE PLUE UNE VOIX UME GUITARE
une plume une voix une guitar - 2024
3) O.K. Jazz
MBOKA MOSIKA MAWA
AFRICAN JAZZ INVITES O.K. JAZZ (1961-1970)
Planet Ilunga - 2025
4) Fundu et Son Ensemble
NAZALI KOLELA MWANA
FUNDU ET SON ENSEMBLE
Pathe Marconi/EMI - 1977
5) Ikomo Djo-Djo & Orchestre Bana Modja
MAYA TU
MAYA TU
Kina-Rama Selection – 1980s
6) Modogo Gian Franco Ferré & Viva la Musica Coeur des Grands
INTÉGRATION
INTÉGRATION
MG Productions - 2000
7) Ferré Gola
1 ANI
SENS INTERDIT
Ajip – 2013
8) Defao et Les Big Stars
IVON VONGAS
DEFAO ET LES BIG STARS
Editions Kaluila– 1994
9) Zaiko Langa-Langa
KAMANGOU
LE BEAU TEMPS
Jacko Production – 1988
10) Universal Zangul
TAPIS ROUGE
TAPIS ROUGE
Kiki Productions – 2007
11) Anto Denewade
RECTO VERSO
ALERTE ROUGE
Den Records – 2007
12) Papy Ipepi
MULTIRÉCIDIVISTE D’AMOUR (feat. Stino Mube)
NA BA PETITS JOUEURS, VOL. 2
Le Monde des Artistes – 2021
13) Doudou Copa
JE VEUX DANSER
BOLOSS
TLP Production - 2021
14) Werrason
PIÈCE RARE
DÉPART UNIQUE
Werrsaon - 2025
15) Evoloko Joker
LANGA LANGA STARS
SOIT YOU, SOIT ME
Sonima Music – 2002
16) Wally Ngonda
PAPA-BEAUGARD
MODY
Sterns – 1995
17) Verckys et l’Immortel Vévé
PARIS-DAKAR
PARIS-DAKAR
Editions Vévé International – 1987
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:56
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Sept. 21, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:56
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
2
