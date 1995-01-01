The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Sept. 22, 2025, midnight
Congolese popular music.
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Luciana Demingongo
BOLOLE
UNE PLUE UNE VOIX UME GUITARE
une plume une voix une guitar - 2024


3) O.K. Jazz
MBOKA MOSIKA MAWA
AFRICAN JAZZ INVITES O.K. JAZZ (1961-1970)
Planet Ilunga - 2025

4) Fundu et Son Ensemble
NAZALI KOLELA MWANA
FUNDU ET SON ENSEMBLE
Pathe Marconi/EMI - 1977

5) Ikomo Djo-Djo & Orchestre Bana Modja
MAYA TU
MAYA TU
Kina-Rama Selection – 1980s

6) Modogo Gian Franco Ferré & Viva la Musica Coeur des Grands
INTÉGRATION
INTÉGRATION
MG Productions - 2000

7) Ferré Gola
1 ANI
SENS INTERDIT
Ajip – 2013

8) Defao et Les Big Stars
IVON VONGAS
DEFAO ET LES BIG STARS
Editions Kaluila– 1994

9) Zaiko Langa-Langa
KAMANGOU
LE BEAU TEMPS
Jacko Production – 1988

10) Universal Zangul
TAPIS ROUGE
TAPIS ROUGE
Kiki Productions – 2007

11) Anto Denewade
RECTO VERSO
ALERTE ROUGE
Den Records – 2007

12) Papy Ipepi
MULTIRÉCIDIVISTE D’AMOUR (feat. Stino Mube)
NA BA PETITS JOUEURS, VOL. 2
Le Monde des Artistes – 2021

13) Doudou Copa
JE VEUX DANSER
BOLOSS
TLP Production - 2021

14) Werrason
PIÈCE RARE
DÉPART UNIQUE
Werrsaon - 2025

15) Evoloko Joker
LANGA LANGA STARS
SOIT YOU, SOIT ME
Sonima Music – 2002

16) Wally Ngonda
PAPA-BEAUGARD
MODY
Sterns – 1995

17) Verckys et l’Immortel Vévé
PARIS-DAKAR
PARIS-DAKAR
Editions Vévé International – 1987

01:59:56 1 Sept. 21, 2025
