Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Luciana Demingongo

BOLOLE

UNE PLUE UNE VOIX UME GUITARE

une plume une voix une guitar - 2024





3) O.K. Jazz

MBOKA MOSIKA MAWA

AFRICAN JAZZ INVITES O.K. JAZZ (1961-1970)

Planet Ilunga - 2025



4) Fundu et Son Ensemble

NAZALI KOLELA MWANA

FUNDU ET SON ENSEMBLE

Pathe Marconi/EMI - 1977



5) Ikomo Djo-Djo & Orchestre Bana Modja

MAYA TU

MAYA TU

Kina-Rama Selection – 1980s



6) Modogo Gian Franco Ferré & Viva la Musica Coeur des Grands

INTÉGRATION

INTÉGRATION

MG Productions - 2000



7) Ferré Gola

1 ANI

SENS INTERDIT

Ajip – 2013



8) Defao et Les Big Stars

IVON VONGAS

DEFAO ET LES BIG STARS

Editions Kaluila– 1994



9) Zaiko Langa-Langa

KAMANGOU

LE BEAU TEMPS

Jacko Production – 1988



10) Universal Zangul

TAPIS ROUGE

TAPIS ROUGE

Kiki Productions – 2007



11) Anto Denewade

RECTO VERSO

ALERTE ROUGE

Den Records – 2007



12) Papy Ipepi

MULTIRÉCIDIVISTE D’AMOUR (feat. Stino Mube)

NA BA PETITS JOUEURS, VOL. 2

Le Monde des Artistes – 2021



13) Doudou Copa

JE VEUX DANSER

BOLOSS

TLP Production - 2021



14) Werrason

PIÈCE RARE

DÉPART UNIQUE

Werrsaon - 2025



15) Evoloko Joker

LANGA LANGA STARS

SOIT YOU, SOIT ME

Sonima Music – 2002



16) Wally Ngonda

PAPA-BEAUGARD

MODY

Sterns – 1995



17) Verckys et l’Immortel Vévé

PARIS-DAKAR

PARIS-DAKAR

Editions Vévé International – 1987