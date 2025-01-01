Summary: This is TUC Radio's all time most popular program. Those of you who used it know that it draws an amazing response. It's been almost two years since it was last sent out.



Alex Carey wrote that the people of the US have been subjected to an unparalleled, expensive, 3/4 century long propaganda effort designed to expand corporate rights by undermining democracy and destroying the unions. The 20th century, he wrote, is marked by three historic developments: the growth of democracy via the expansion of the franchise, the growth of corporations, and the growth of propaganda to protect corporations from democracy. Careyâs unique view of US history goes back to World War I and ends with the Reagan era.