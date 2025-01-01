The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush
Sept. 23, 2025, midnight
1. 88 Keys - Benny Zenn & Cazeaux O.S.L.O.
2. Still Lives Through - Little Brother
3. Locked In - David Bars
4. Still on the Marquee - Timbuktu & T.O. Huxtable feat. Moka Only
5. Work It Out - C-Red & Agent M
6. Wild Animal - J Swift feat. K-Natural and Akil The MC
7.Turkish Airlines - J Littles & Kong The Artisan
8. Writings on The Wall - Señor Kaos & Illastrate feat. Supastition and 4-IZE
9. The Colours - John Robinson & BudaMunk
10.The Revolution Will Not Be Televised - Brian Jackson feat. Black Thought
11. Talkin' Hip Hop (instrumental) - Castle Money Beats
12. Culmination - Tranzformer & Big O feat. L.O.U. and P-Rawb/Decksterror
13. Kintsugi - LxVNDR & Uncle Fester
14. Come Right - Stylistic Murder feat. O.C. and DJ Danetic
15. Love To Perform - Es & Tony Weyez & Evendentlee
16. Not to be Defined - Lazarus feat. Rakim
17. Urban Chronicle - Kaydron w/ Jaxson
18. No Love Lost - AlumNY (Dynas, Kil Ripkin and Jah Freedom) feat. J-Live
19. Time Goes By - Genovese feat. Ali Vegas
20. Bars & BBQ - Shad
21. that time in brasil - Wun Two & dennisivnc

6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio (CJTM) 1280 AM, Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:56:28 1 Sept. 11, 2025
