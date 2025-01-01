1. 88 Keys - Benny Zenn & Cazeaux O.S.L.O. 2. Still Lives Through - Little Brother 3. Locked In - David Bars 4. Still on the Marquee - Timbuktu & T.O. Huxtable feat. Moka Only 5. Work It Out - C-Red & Agent M 6. Wild Animal - J Swift feat. K-Natural and Akil The MC 7.Turkish Airlines - J Littles & Kong The Artisan 8. Writings on The Wall - Señor Kaos & Illastrate feat. Supastition and 4-IZE 9. The Colours - John Robinson & BudaMunk 10.The Revolution Will Not Be Televised - Brian Jackson feat. Black Thought 11. Talkin' Hip Hop (instrumental) - Castle Money Beats 12. Culmination - Tranzformer & Big O feat. L.O.U. and P-Rawb/Decksterror 13. Kintsugi - LxVNDR & Uncle Fester 14. Come Right - Stylistic Murder feat. O.C. and DJ Danetic 15. Love To Perform - Es & Tony Weyez & Evendentlee 16. Not to be Defined - Lazarus feat. Rakim 17. Urban Chronicle - Kaydron w/ Jaxson 18. No Love Lost - AlumNY (Dynas, Kil Ripkin and Jah Freedom) feat. J-Live 19. Time Goes By - Genovese feat. Ali Vegas 20. Bars & BBQ - Shad 21. that time in brasil - Wun Two & dennisivnc
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio (CJTM) 1280 AM, Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.