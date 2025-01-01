Summary: 1. 88 Keys - Benny Zenn & Cazeaux O.S.L.O.

2. Still Lives Through - Little Brother

3. Locked In - David Bars

4. Still on the Marquee - Timbuktu & T.O. Huxtable feat. Moka Only

5. Work It Out - C-Red & Agent M

6. Wild Animal - J Swift feat. K-Natural and Akil The MC

7.Turkish Airlines - J Littles & Kong The Artisan

8. Writings on The Wall - Señor Kaos & Illastrate feat. Supastition and 4-IZE

9. The Colours - John Robinson & BudaMunk

10.The Revolution Will Not Be Televised - Brian Jackson feat. Black Thought

11. Talkin' Hip Hop (instrumental) - Castle Money Beats

12. Culmination - Tranzformer & Big O feat. L.O.U. and P-Rawb/Decksterror

13. Kintsugi - LxVNDR & Uncle Fester

14. Come Right - Stylistic Murder feat. O.C. and DJ Danetic

15. Love To Perform - Es & Tony Weyez & Evendentlee

16. Not to be Defined - Lazarus feat. Rakim

17. Urban Chronicle - Kaydron w/ Jaxson

18. No Love Lost - AlumNY (Dynas, Kil Ripkin and Jah Freedom) feat. J-Live

19. Time Goes By - Genovese feat. Ali Vegas

20. Bars & BBQ - Shad

21. that time in brasil - Wun Two & dennisivnc



