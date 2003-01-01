The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Rock of Ages
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Sept. 23, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, that’s Brick + Mortar, assuring us that we are not alone, which is true because you’re in the Sonic Cafe, a place where you might just find true enlightenment, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 452. This time the Sonic Café presents a really fun program pulled from 52 years. Listen for Cheryl K covering Money, off the Crazy Rich Asians Soundtrack, also great blues from JT Coldfire, listen for She’s Crazy. Plus music from Flunk, The Pretenders and much more, including Conan O’Brian asking Jack White about the amazing popularity of Seven Nation Army, it’s ahh enlightening. We’ve also got Neil deGrasse Tyson shining a light on the true meaning of AM and PM. Also lanother Sonic Café Believe it or Not explaining why there are no fat kids in Japan, and finally, near the bottom of the hour, another Sonic Café triple spin. This it’s a Rock of Age triple spin from the 1960’s with the Mamas and Poppas, Buffalo Springfield and The Grass Roots, presented, ahh back to back to back. So pop in your air pods, crank the volume to eleven and achieve ahh true enlightenment. From 2018 here’s Kris Rodgers & the Dirty Gems, this is Every Little Crack and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Hollow Tune
Artist: Brick + Mortar
LP: Dropped
Yr: 2017
Song 2: Every Little Crack
Artist: Kris Rodgers & The Dirty Gems
LP: Every Little Crack
Yr: 2018
Song 3: Money (That’s What I Want) - Cheryl K | WaterTower
Artist: Cheryl K
LP: Crazy Rich Asians Official Soundtrack
Yr: 2018
Song 4: AM & PM decoded It’s all about the meridian!
Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson
LP: StarTalk
Yr. 2024
Song 5: She's Crazy
Artist: JT Coldfire
LP: Crazy Sun
Yr: 2011
Song 6: Didn't Know Seven Nation Army Would Become An Anthem |
Artist: Jack White
LP: Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend
Yr:
Song 7: Seven Nation Army
Artist: The White Stripes
LP: My Sister Thanks You And I Thank You: The White Stripes Greatest Hits
Year: 2003
Song 8: Mystery Achievement
Artist: The Pretenders
LP: Talk Of The Town
Yr: 1980
Song 9: Play
Artist: Flunk
LP: Morning Star
Yr: 2004
Song 10: Nicotine Dreams
Artist: Better Strangers
LP: But I Don't Know Your Name
Yr: 2022
Song 11: California Dreamin'
Artist: The Mamas & The Papas
LP: Positively '60s [Disc 1]
Yr: 1966
Song 12: Hung Upside Down (2018 Remaster)
Artist: Buffalo Springfield
LP: What's That Sound? Complete Albums Collection
Yr: 1967
Song 13: Sooner Or Later
Artist: The Grass Roots
LP: All Time Greatest Hits
Yr: 1969
Song 14: Have Love Will Travel
Artist: The Sonics
LP: Here Are the Sonics
Yr: 1965
Song 15: Booker-Loo
Artist: Booker T. & The MG's
LP: The Complete Stax Singles Vol. 1 (1962-1967)
Yr: 2019
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 23, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 