Sonic Café, the Black Crowes from there 2024 release Happiness Bastards, their first new album in 15 years. We’re glad the Crowes are back at it once again. So hey this is the Sonic Café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 453. This time the Sonic Café presents a music mix pulled from 56 years that includes Beck, the Propeller Heads, World Party, Sum 41 and of course many more, including a disco tune the Rock and roll Hall of fame included in there list of 500 songs that shaped rock and roll. Listen for Love To Love You, Donna Summer from 1976. We’ll spin it up around the bottom of the hour so you have time to pull out your mirror ball, ahh so you can have the full disco experience. Then comedian Jen Kirkman steps up to the mic, to explain how babies were raised in the 1970’s, funny stuff. Ohh and we’ll also have a guy freaking out at a drive thru in a thing called ...and then. So all that straight ahead from that little radio café way out here in the breathtaking Pacific Northwest. From 1969 here’s Wilson Pickett, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Wanting and Waiting Artist: The Black Crowes LP: Happiness Bastards Yr: 2024 Song 2: Born to Be Wild Artist: Wilson Pickett LP: Hey Jude Yr: 1969 Song 3: Debra Artist: Beck LP: Midnite Vultures Yr: 1999 Song 4: HOW BABIES WERE RAISED IN THE 1970'S Artist: Jen Kirkman LP: Yr. 2021 Song 5: Velvet Pants Artist: Propeller Heads LP: Decksandrumsandrockandroll Yr: 1998 Song 6: It's All Mine Artist: World Party LP: Private Revolution Yr: 1987 Song 7: Landmines Artist: Sum 41 LP: Heaven :x: Hell Year: 2023 Song 8: This Charming Man Artist: The Smiths LP: The Smiths Yr: 1985 Song 9: Love To Love You Artist: Donna Summer LP: Love To Love You Yr: 1974 Song 10: The Daylight Between Us Artist: The Wallflowers LP: Exit Wounds Yr: 2021 Song 11: He freaked out at the drive-through lady (and then) Artist: FlexxFlixx LP: Yr: 2024 Song 12: Stay Loose (Lyrics Born Remix) Artist: Jimmy Smith LP: Verve Remixed, Vol. 3 Yr: 2005 Song 13: All The Young Dudes Artist: Bruce Dickinson LP: Tattooed Millionaire Yr: 1990 Song 14: The Wobbler Artist: Stereophonic Space Sound Unlimited LP: The Fluid Soundbox Yr: 1998 Song 15: Afterglow (uplugged) Artist: Genesis LP: Yr: 2012
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)