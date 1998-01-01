The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Sonic Café, the Black Crowes from there 2024 release Happiness Bastards, their first new album in 15 years. We’re glad the Crowes are back at it once again. So hey this is the Sonic Café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 453. This time the Sonic Café presents a music mix pulled from 56 years that includes Beck, the Propeller Heads, World Party, Sum 41 and of course many more, including a disco tune the Rock and roll Hall of fame included in there list of 500 songs that shaped rock and roll. Listen for Love To Love You, Donna Summer from 1976. We’ll spin it up around the bottom of the hour so you have time to pull out your mirror ball, ahh so you can have the full disco experience. Then comedian Jen Kirkman steps up to the mic, to explain how babies were raised in the 1970’s, funny stuff. Ohh and we’ll also have a guy freaking out at a drive thru in a thing called ...and then. So all that straight ahead from that little radio café way out here in the breathtaking Pacific Northwest. From 1969 here’s Wilson Pickett, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Wanting and Waiting
Artist: The Black Crowes
LP: Happiness Bastards
Yr: 2024
Song 2: Born to Be Wild
Artist: Wilson Pickett
LP: Hey Jude
Yr: 1969
Song 3: Debra
Artist: Beck
LP: Midnite Vultures
Yr: 1999
Song 4: HOW BABIES WERE RAISED IN THE 1970'S
Artist: Jen Kirkman
LP:
Yr. 2021
Song 5: Velvet Pants
Artist: Propeller Heads
LP: Decksandrumsandrockandroll
Yr: 1998
Song 6: It's All Mine
Artist: World Party
LP: Private Revolution
Yr: 1987
Song 7: Landmines
Artist: Sum 41
LP: Heaven :x: Hell
Year: 2023
Song 8: This Charming Man
Artist: The Smiths
LP: The Smiths
Yr: 1985
Song 9: Love To Love You
Artist: Donna Summer
LP: Love To Love You
Yr: 1974
Song 10: The Daylight Between Us
Artist: The Wallflowers
LP: Exit Wounds
Yr: 2021
Song 11: He freaked out at the drive-through lady (and then)
Artist: FlexxFlixx
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 12: Stay Loose (Lyrics Born Remix)
Artist: Jimmy Smith
LP: Verve Remixed, Vol. 3
Yr: 2005
Song 13: All The Young Dudes
Artist: Bruce Dickinson
LP: Tattooed Millionaire
Yr: 1990
Song 14: The Wobbler
Artist: Stereophonic Space Sound Unlimited
LP: The Fluid Soundbox
Yr: 1998
Song 15: Afterglow (uplugged)
Artist: Genesis
LP:
Yr: 2012
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

