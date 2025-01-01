The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Erica Mackie
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Sept. 24, 2025, midnight
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 34 million households across America are energy insecure. The Solar for All program was set to provide funding to 60 entities that planned to create or expand existing low-income solar programs and would have enabled 900,000 households nationwide in disadvantaged communities to utilize solar energy to reduce their home energy bills. And yet, the current iteration of the EPA recently announced that the Solar for All Program's funding of $7 billion is being terminated. This week on Sea Change Radio - we speak to a solar executive whose organization has had its Solar for All funding rug pulled out from under it. Erica Mackie, the co-founder and co-CEO of the solar nonprofit, GRID Alternatives, joins the program to give us an overview of the services that her organization provides and to discuss the impact of the EPA’s recent decision.
Track: Tune Down
Artist: Chris Joss
Album: Sticks
Label: N/A
Year: 2009

Track: Shine A Light
Artist: Rolling Stones
Album: Exile On Main St.
Label: Rolling Stones
Year: 1972

Track: Turn On Your Lovelight
Artist: Bobby Bland
Album: N/A
Label: Duke
Year: 1961

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Sept. 24, 2025
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 