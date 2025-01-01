Summary: According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 34 million households across America are energy insecure. The Solar for All program was set to provide funding to 60 entities that planned to create or expand existing low-income solar programs and would have enabled 900,000 households nationwide in disadvantaged communities to utilize solar energy to reduce their home energy bills. And yet, the current iteration of the EPA recently announced that the Solar for All Program's funding of $7 billion is being terminated. This week on Sea Change Radio - we speak to a solar executive whose organization has had its Solar for All funding rug pulled out from under it. Erica Mackie, the co-founder and co-CEO of the solar nonprofit, GRID Alternatives, joins the program to give us an overview of the services that her organization provides and to discuss the impact of the EPA’s recent decision.