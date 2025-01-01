The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Celebrating legal Marijauna
 chuck u. rosina  Contact Contributor
Sept. 24, 2025, midnight
Coverage of the 38th annual Freedom Rally for Marijuana liberation.
Written and recorded by Chuck U Rosina
Mixed and edited at W.Bla3, Medford MA
Aside from Marijuana liberation, this event was also a tribute to founding member of the Freedom Rally, Bill Downing, who passed away back in June of this year.

Boston Freedom Rally Download Program Podcast
00:09:45 1 Sept. 21, 2025
Boston Common
