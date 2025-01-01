The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBT Radio Magazine
Weekly Program
Kamahli Powell, Carr-Ryan Center at Harvard; author Truman Capote
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Sept. 24, 2025, midnight
Rainbow Railroad ex-CEO and Carr-Ryan Center at Harvard Global LGBTQI+ Human Rights Fellow Kamahli Powell discusses barriers for LGBTQ+ people in the world’s refugee crisis; Truman Capote reads from “Breakfast at Tifany’s”; US Congress members demand queer data from State Dept, US senators try to reinstate LGBTQ youth hotline, Pope Leo supports inclusion without marriage equality, Trump’s anti-trans attacks continue, ice cream Jerry hits rocky road over censorship, more global news.
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced with Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon.  NewsWrap reporters: Tanya Kane Parry and David Hunt, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Paul Simon, Gregory Porter feat. Common, Semo, Louis Islands, The Rallies.
In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
* * * * * Imagine What This Way Out Could Do If It Was Well-Funded ! * * * * *
Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-figures-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)
By check:
Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out
P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA
Online:
This Way Out DONATE
[www.thiswayout.org]
Thank you!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 Sept. 22, 2025
Los Angeles, CA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 