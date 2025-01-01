Rainbow Railroad ex-CEO and Carr-Ryan Center at Harvard Global LGBTQI+ Human Rights Fellow Kamahli Powell discusses barriers for LGBTQ+ people in the world’s refugee crisis; Truman Capote reads from “Breakfast at Tifany’s”; US Congress members demand queer data from State Dept, US senators try to reinstate LGBTQ youth hotline, Pope Leo supports inclusion without marriage equality, Trump’s anti-trans attacks continue, ice cream Jerry hits rocky road over censorship, more global news.
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced with Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Tanya Kane Parry and David Hunt, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Paul Simon, Gregory Porter feat. Common, Semo, Louis Islands, The Rallies.
