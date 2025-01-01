The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Jimmy Kimmel Stays! Trump Must Go Now! All Out for Nov 5 | + Bob Avakian on the New Communism
Weekly Program
Annie Day (RNL Show); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Alfonso Morales (Attorney; Refuse Fascism)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Sept. 24, 2025, midnight
Jimmy Kimmel Stays. Trump Must Go! November 5, The time has come for...The fall of the trump fascist regime. Bob Avakian, REVOLUTION #133, “Yes, this Trump/MAGA fascism really is that bad. And, if it is not driven from power soon, it will get far worse.” Rafael Kadaris on anti-communist divide and conquer schemes. Bob Avakian, What is new in the New Communism? Alfonso Morales, Immigrant Rights Attorney and member of Refuse Fascism: ICE terror & the Supreme Court legalizing racial profiling.
Michael Slate - Host & Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-250924 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 24, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 