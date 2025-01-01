Jimmy Kimmel Stays. Trump Must Go! November 5, The time has come for...The fall of the trump fascist regime. Bob Avakian, REVOLUTION #133, “Yes, this Trump/MAGA fascism really is that bad. And, if it is not driven from power soon, it will get far worse.” Rafael Kadaris on anti-communist divide and conquer schemes. Bob Avakian, What is new in the New Communism? Alfonso Morales, Immigrant Rights Attorney and member of Refuse Fascism: ICE terror & the Supreme Court legalizing racial profiling.
Michael Slate - Host & Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.