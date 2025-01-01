Jimmy Kimmel Stays! Trump Must Go Now! All Out for Nov 5 | + Bob Avakian on the New Communism

Subtitle: Jimmy Kimmel Stays! Trump Must Go Now! All Out for Nov 5 | + Bob Avakian on the New Communism

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Annie Day (RNL Show); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Alfonso Morales (Attorney; Refuse Fascism)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 24, 2025, midnight

Summary: Jimmy Kimmel Stays. Trump Must Go! November 5, The time has come for...The fall of the trump fascist regime. Bob Avakian, REVOLUTION #133, “Yes, this Trump/MAGA fascism really is that bad. And, if it is not driven from power soon, it will get far worse.” Rafael Kadaris on anti-communist divide and conquer schemes. Bob Avakian, What is new in the New Communism? Alfonso Morales, Immigrant Rights Attorney and member of Refuse Fascism: ICE terror & the Supreme Court legalizing racial profiling.

Credits: Michael Slate - Host & Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer



Notes: Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



