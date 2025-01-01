Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan World, France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba.

From JAPAN- In the Philippines there have been massive youth protests against government corruption. At a UN climate summit Chinese President Xi announced new targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions- the US did not take part in the summit. Trump addressed the UN General Assembly for 56 minutes- he was allotted 15 minutes..



From FRANCE- First a brief press review on the speech Trump made at the UN. a press review from the day before on the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel which was front page news around the world. France, along with 9 other countries added their names to the 147 other countries already recognizing Palestinian statehood- we will hear both French and international press about that. Then a report on the naval ships from both Italy and Spain heading to protect the Gaza Flotilla, which continues to be bombed by drones on their way to deliver emergency aid to Palestine.



From GERMANY- A report by Carla Reentsa of Fridays for Future, a German environmental group. She describes the history of the current climate activism, how boycotts and civil disobedience have been joined by public surveys to show politicians that the citizens do care about the degraded climate and want action to be taken.



From CUBA- At the UN Colombian President Petro denounced US imperialism including US targeted murders off the coast of Venezuela. The Committee to Protect Journalists reported Israeli airstrikes killed 31 journalists in Yemen. There were massive street protests in Brazil against a congressional bill that would protect lawmakers in coup attempts.





