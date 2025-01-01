The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Week In Palestine
TWIP-250928 TWIP-250928 We reject the framework of a two-state solution. This land, from the river to the sea is, and has always been, called **Palestine**.
Weekly Program
Hots: Yara Rashed
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
Sept. 28, 2025, midnight
In this interview titled "Susan Abulhawa: Gaza Will Define Humanity’s Future", Palestinian-American novelist and activist Susan Abulhawa joins journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin on Out Loud for a searing, emotionally charged conversation about Gaza, resistance, and the moral crossroads facing humanity.
Abulhawa speaks with unflinching clarity, refusing euphemisms and half-truths. She calls the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza what it is: genocide, colonialism, and betrayal—not just by Israel, but by complicit Arab regimes and global powers. Her voice, sharpened by grief and defiance, insists that rage is not weakness but a form of survival. She argues that when rage is channeled into responsibility, it becomes a source of courage and hope.
Throughout the episode, Abulhawa explores Gaza not merely as a place under siege, but as a mirror of humanity’s future. She dismantles the psychology of helplessness, critiques the myth of Western “decorum,” and exposes the illusion of free speech that collapses when Palestine is mentioned. Her analysis is both literary and political, rooted in lived experience and historical truth.
Key themes include:
• Her recent visit to Gaza and the unbearable realities she witnessed firsthand.
• The role of language in masking violence—why terms like “conflict” or “war” obscure the reality of ethnic cleansing.
• The global architecture of complicity, including silence from cultural institutions and censorship of Palestinian voices.
• The resilience of Palestinians, especially children, and the cultural memory that sustains hope amid devastation.
Abulhawa also previews her upcoming literary projects, including a Gaza anthology, and reflects on the duty of artists, writers, and thinkers to speak truth in times of mass erasure.
The episode closes with a call to action: rage alone will not change the world—but rage, when multiplied and directed, becomes the power to shift history. Gaza, she insists, is not just a tragedy—it is a test. And how the world responds will define the moral trajectory of our time.
Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Sofia Rose Wolman, Juliet Salameh Olivier, Dr. Bethany Marks, Dr. Rana Awwad, Tahani Abu Mosa, Reynad Alghool, and Mohammed Alghool

Download Program Podcast
01:13:13 1 Sept. 27, 2025
Newton, Boston, Cambridge, Weston, and elsewhere.
  View Script
    
 01:13:13  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 