Summary: In this interview titled "Susan Abulhawa: Gaza Will Define Humanity’s Future", Palestinian-American novelist and activist Susan Abulhawa joins journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin on Out Loud for a searing, emotionally charged conversation about Gaza, resistance, and the moral crossroads facing humanity.

Abulhawa speaks with unflinching clarity, refusing euphemisms and half-truths. She calls the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza what it is: genocide, colonialism, and betrayal—not just by Israel, but by complicit Arab regimes and global powers. Her voice, sharpened by grief and defiance, insists that rage is not weakness but a form of survival. She argues that when rage is channeled into responsibility, it becomes a source of courage and hope.

Throughout the episode, Abulhawa explores Gaza not merely as a place under siege, but as a mirror of humanity’s future. She dismantles the psychology of helplessness, critiques the myth of Western “decorum,” and exposes the illusion of free speech that collapses when Palestine is mentioned. Her analysis is both literary and political, rooted in lived experience and historical truth.

Key themes include:

• Her recent visit to Gaza and the unbearable realities she witnessed firsthand.

• The role of language in masking violence—why terms like “conflict” or “war” obscure the reality of ethnic cleansing.

• The global architecture of complicity, including silence from cultural institutions and censorship of Palestinian voices.

• The resilience of Palestinians, especially children, and the cultural memory that sustains hope amid devastation.

Abulhawa also previews her upcoming literary projects, including a Gaza anthology, and reflects on the duty of artists, writers, and thinkers to speak truth in times of mass erasure.

The episode closes with a call to action: rage alone will not change the world—but rage, when multiplied and directed, becomes the power to shift history. Gaza, she insists, is not just a tragedy—it is a test. And how the world responds will define the moral trajectory of our time.