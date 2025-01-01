Summary: Climate experts and meteorologists in Germany are freaking out. Global warming accelerated significantly. News from The German Meteorological Society, the German Physical Society, and Potsdam Professor Stefan Rahmstorf. Ill break down the latest including a horrific 3 degrees C of global warming by 2050. Until now, the ocean absorbed about a third of carbon dioxide emissions. Latest science finds "Unexpected decline in the ocean carbon sink under record-high sea surface temperatures in 2023". We talk with Lead Author Jens Daniel Muller in Zurich. Hot trouble this week on Radio Ecoshock.