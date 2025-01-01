The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
they say it out loud
Weekly Program
Jens Daniel Muller, Chris Costello, Alex Smith
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Sept. 28, 2025, midnight
Climate experts and meteorologists in Germany are freaking out. Global warming accelerated significantly. News from The German Meteorological Society, the German Physical Society, and Potsdam Professor Stefan Rahmstorf. Ill break down the latest including a horrific 3 degrees C of global warming by 2050. Until now, the ocean absorbed about a third of carbon dioxide emissions. Latest science finds "Unexpected decline in the ocean carbon sink under record-high sea surface temperatures in 2023". We talk with Lead Author Jens Daniel Muller in Zurich. Hot trouble this week on Radio Ecoshock.
Muller interview by Alex Smith

Reading from "Methane Emergency Brake" event NYC 250924

AI climate songs lyrics by Alex Smith.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 251001 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Sept. 28, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 12 Download File...
Ecoshock 251001 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Sept. 29, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 1 Download File...
 