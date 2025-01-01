Summary: Driving around? Are you dying to get there? Nobody will tell you - except investigative journalist, film-maker and author David Obst. Hear it all as David talks about his new book Saving Ourselves from Big Car. What suddenly kills dolphins and millions of fish at a time? Did you know toxic particles from coastal blooms float into city air? Get the latest from one of THE global experts on algae blooms: Dr. Mark Wells from University of Maine.