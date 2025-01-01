The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
the deep dose
Weekly Program
David Obst, Mark Wells
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Oct. 3, 2025, midnight
Driving around? Are you dying to get there? Nobody will tell you - except investigative journalist, film-maker and author David Obst. Hear it all as David talks about his new book Saving Ourselves from Big Car. What suddenly kills dolphins and millions of fish at a time? Did you know toxic particles from coastal blooms float into city air? Get the latest from one of THE global experts on algae blooms: Dr. Mark Wells from University of Maine.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Jane Goodall clip from Bixby Conference, May 2006.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and reintro at 31:07 for stations wanting to insert ID or announcements.

