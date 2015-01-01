The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
Oct. 3, 2025, midnight
SIPS – Get ready to pop some bottles as we dive into the effervescent world of champagne! In this episode, we explore a selection of exquisite champagnes including Moet Chandon Nectar Imperial, Ruinart Blanc Singular Edition 19, Veuve Clicquot RICH, Veuve Clicquot RICH Rose, La Grande Dame 2015, and Krug Grand Cuvee 172nd Edition. Our hosts will share their tasting notes, rating each bubbly delight with our signature sips scale from 1 to 5. Expect lively discussions, amusing anecdotes, and a few surprises as we toast to the finer things in life. Whether you’re a champagne aficionado or just curious about the sparkling stuff, this episode is sure to delight your palate and elevate your spirits!
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing / Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Talk Media Network, Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, & PodBean
Producer: Made Man Bob
Executive Producer: Good ol Boy Mike
This day would be so much better with Champagne
@Moetchandon @ruinart @veuveclicquot @krugchampagne #wine #champagne #podcast #radioshow #host

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Bob
We will be discussing Champagne and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:
5:57 Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial 4 SIPS
13:38 Ruinart Blanc Singulier - Edition. 19 4 SIPS
19:03 Veuve Clicquot RICH 3 SIPS
24:09 Veuve Clicquot RICH Rose 4 SIPS
27:12 La Grande Dame Rose 2015 5 SIPS
32:50 Krug Grande Cuvee 172 Edition 5 SIPS
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
X- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB/Bluesky - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

Episode 641 Download Program Podcast
00:43:29 1 Oct. 3, 2025
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
  View Script
    
 00:43:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
