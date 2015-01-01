Notes: This day would be so much better with Champagne

@Moetchandon @ruinart @veuveclicquot @krugchampagne #wine #champagne #podcast



Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Bob

SIPS – Get ready to pop some bottles as we dive into the effervescent world of champagne! In this episode, we explore a selection of exquisite champagnes including Moet Chandon Nectar Imperial, Ruinart Blanc Singular Edition 19, Veuve Clicquot RICH, Veuve Clicquot RICH Rose, La Grande Dame 2015, and Krug Grand Cuvee 172nd Edition. Our hosts will share their tasting notes, rating each bubbly delight with our signature sips scale from 1 to 5. Expect lively discussions, amusing anecdotes, and a few surprises as we toast to the finer things in life. Whether you’re a champagne aficionado or just curious about the sparkling stuff, this episode is sure to delight your palate and elevate your spirits!

We will be discussing Champagne and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:

5:57 Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial 4 SIPS

13:38 Ruinart Blanc Singulier - Edition. 19 4 SIPS

19:03 Veuve Clicquot RICH 3 SIPS

24:09 Veuve Clicquot RICH Rose 4 SIPS

27:12 La Grande Dame Rose 2015 5 SIPS

32:50 Krug Grande Cuvee 172 Edition 5 SIPS

