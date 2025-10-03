Summary:

On September 29th, Trump announced his 20-point so-called Gaza peace plan at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with filmmaker Haim Bresheeth-Žabner, author of An Army Like No Other: How the Israel Defence Forces Made a Nation. He describes the new proposal as a colonial surrender plan. He also shares his insight on Israeli society and tells us about his forthcoming book on the greater Zionist project and why Israel is what he calls “the chaos agent for western imperialism.”



On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor Jon Elmer details a significant tempo of resistance operations at this early stage of the second battle of Gaza City.



And on the Electronic Intifada Newscast, Israeli airstrikes, helicopter gunships, snipers and quadcopter fire continue to target, murder and maim Palestinians.



