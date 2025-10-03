On September 29th, Trump announced his 20-point so-called Gaza peace plan at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with filmmaker Haim Bresheeth-Žabner, author of An Army Like No Other: How the Israel Defence Forces Made a Nation. He describes the new proposal as a colonial surrender plan. He also shares his insight on Israeli society and tells us about his forthcoming book on the greater Zionist project and why Israel is what he calls “the chaos agent for western imperialism.”
On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor Jon Elmer details a significant tempo of resistance operations at this early stage of the second battle of Gaza City.
And on the Electronic Intifada Newscast, Israeli airstrikes, helicopter gunships, snipers and quadcopter fire continue to target, murder and maim Palestinians.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net