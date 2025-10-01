Notes: #1 - Complete 3hr 50m show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXPLICIT Richie Allen show on Manchester synagogue attack Thu02Oct25 - 01:25:00

#3 - No bomb, police killed 1 worshipper BBC gets Manchester synagogue attack all wrong 02Oct25 - 00:15:00

#4 - Cabinet Office and King Charles name Sarah Mullally as first ever woman Archbishop of Canterbury - 00:15:00

#5 - The BBC Are Covering Up Israel’s Nuclear Weapons Novara Media - 00:08:00

#6 - Neil Oliver CIVIL WAR Is It COMING? - 00:08:00

#7 - Ed Miliband and Caroline Lucas conspiracy to cut off all UKs oil and gas PM01Oct25 - 00:15:00

#8 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Press Conference United Nations - 01:15:00

#9 - RT: Moldovas Marina Tauber how the EU stole this weeks election - 00:12:00

#10 - RT: Crimea's Renat Karchaa reacts to ex UK Def Sec Ben Wallace threat to 'make Crimea uninhabitable' - 00:10:00

#11 - Death of SS chief Heinrich Himmler in British custody - New Evidence w Mark Felton - 00:30:00

#12 - EXCLUSIVE Andy Gordon US muscling in on NZ, seeding Zionist Maori and unrest, Nicky Hager, attack on NZ farmers - 00:30:00

#13 - Starmer Digital ID Mark of the Beast on Jimmy Dore Show - 00:15:00

#14 - same as #3

#15 - Operation Gladio HQ Allan Francovich 3 part documentary NATO Cold War False Flag Terrorism, BBC Timewatch (1992) - 02:25:00