September 28, 2025: Bongo bong

Subtitle:

Program Type: 11

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 4, 2025, midnight

Summary: More twangy South and East African guitar music off of 78 rpm discs, courtesy of three new compilations; the music of Yeison Landero and Bongo District, both performing in Richmond in early October; brassy Colombian sounds from Bandejas Espaciales and Colectro; new Anatolian rock from Umut Adan & Zebânis; the return of America's finest Afrobeat band, Antibalas; England's surprisingly funky Me and My Friends

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Nongomo Trio | South Africa | Guga Mzimba | Zulu Guitar Blues: Cowboys, Troubadours and Jilted Lovers 1950-1965 | Matsuli Music | 2025-1954

Michael Majozi | South Africa | Sengihambile | Bulawayo Blue Yodel | Olvido / Mississippi | 2019-1954

M. Kabenga and Party | Uganda | Omwagalwa | African Steel | Olvido | 2025-1957

Alick Nkhata | Zambia | Nalikwebele Sonka | Radio Lusaka | Mississippi | 2025-1949

Joseph Eluka & Soldiers | DR Congo | Soko Olingi Na-Boma | Listen All Around: The Golden Age Of Central And East African Music | Dust-to-Digital | 2018-1952



Yeison Landero | Colombia | Catricumbia | Catricumbia - Single | self-released | 2024

Yeison Landero | Colombia | Cumbia Mexicana | Landero Vive | Chambacú | 2018

Bongo District | DC USA-El Salvador | Bongo Bong | Modelito Flores EP | 90DB | 2025

Bongo District | DC USA-El Salvador | Africano | Modelito Flores EP | 90DB | 2025



Bandejas Espaciales | Colombia | Gaita Mambo | Sesiones Macarena EP | Mambo Negro | 2025

Colectro | Colombia | Caribeño (feat. Papayebrass) | Caribeño (feat. Papayebrass) - Single | Tambora | 2025

La Mambanegra | Colombia | Me Parece Perfecto | El Callegueso Y Su Malamana | Movimientos | 2015



Umut Adan | Turkey-Italy | Şeytanın Aklını Çeldim | Bahar | Riverboat | 2019

Cem Karaca & Kardaşlar | Turkey | Kara Sevda | Cem Karaca / Kardaşlar | Türkofon | 1973

Erkin Koray | Turkey | Cümbür Cemaat | Cümbür Cemaat / Sevdiğim | Kervan Plakçılık | 1976

Umut Adan & Zebânis | Turkey-Italy | Bogotà | Bogotà - Single | Six Degrees | 2025



Antibalas | USA | Hypocrite | Talkatif | Ninja Tune | 2002

Antibalas | USA | Blood and Dirt | Liberation Afro Beat Vol. 1 | Afrosound | 2000

Antibalas | USA | La Ceiba | La Ceiba - Single | Daptone | 2025



Me and My Friends | England UK | Tell Me | Tell Me - Single | Split Shift | 2025

Pat Thomas | Ghana | Mewo Akoma | In Action - Asante Kotoko | Kapa | 1982



