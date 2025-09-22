The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Progress Report on the Beijing Platform for Action
Oct. 4, 2025, midnight
On September 22, 2025, the President of the United Nations General Assembly convened a high-level meeting with heads of nations, organizations and UN bodies telling what they had done to fulfill the promises of the 4th World Conference on Women, and what obstacles stand in their way. Here are excerpts from selected speakers, starting with opening remarks by the General Assembly President, Annalena Baerbock. Others: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres; Diene Keita, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA); Reem Alsalem, UN Human Rights Council’s Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls; Nobel Peace Laureate Nadia Murad, a Yazidi who escaped captivity by the Islamic State; Memory Kachambwa, Executive Director of the African Women’s Development and Communication Network (FEMNET); Nahla Haidar, chair of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women.
Audio captured from https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k13/k13c003qdl
Produced for WINGS by Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986.

New York City and Canada
