The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Oct. 4, 2025, midnight
setlist coming soon

This show featured a special guest visit from Prabir, who just released a new album entitled "Prabir From Yoga, Meditation, and The Rest of Life"


In Prabir’s words:
“Prabir From Yoga, Meditation, and The Rest of Life is a guitar based exploration of various ancient raags. This album is a collection of songs curated for a yoga and meditation practices. Prabir reaches deep into his family roots and offers a new approach to these sacred, treasured aspects of life on the subcontinent. A brilliant cast of musicians joins through out the album giving it a rich layering of classical Indian to experimental vocal arrangments and beyond. An album created with deep intent and a goal of offering some sounds that lead the ear to calm. “

Download Program Podcast
01:56:23 1 Oct. 5, 2025
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:56:23  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 