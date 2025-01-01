Notes: setlist coming soon



This show featured a special guest visit from Prabir, who just released a new album entitled "Prabir From Yoga, Meditation, and The Rest of Life"





In Prabir’s words:

“Prabir From Yoga, Meditation, and The Rest of Life is a guitar based exploration of various ancient raags. This album is a collection of songs curated for a yoga and meditation practices. Prabir reaches deep into his family roots and offers a new approach to these sacred, treasured aspects of life on the subcontinent. A brilliant cast of musicians joins through out the album giving it a rich layering of classical Indian to experimental vocal arrangments and beyond. An album created with deep intent and a goal of offering some sounds that lead the ear to calm. “