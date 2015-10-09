First aired October 9, 2015 1. Do You Want More ?!!!??! - The Roots 2. Rolling With Heat - The Roots ft. Talib Kweli 3. Raw Shit - Jaylib ft. Talib Kweli 4. Old School - DangerDoom ft. Talib Kweli 5. The Good, The Bad and the Desolate - The Roots ft. Skanky Don 6. Lift Your Fist - Guru ft. The Roots 7. Hardware - Black Thought 8. NY Weather Report - Talib Kweli 9. Crystal Stair - Kayo:Smif-N-Wessun ft. Talib Kweli 10. Sacrifice (*BBC One performance) - The Roots 11. Move Somethin' - Reflection Eternal 12. It's About That Time - Pete Rock ft. Black Thought and Rob O. 13. Where's The Love - Diamond D. ft. Talib Kweli, Elzhi, Skyzoo 14. Hard Hitters - Dilated Peoples ft. Black Thought 15. K.O.S. (Determination) - Black Star ft. Vinia Mojica 16. Nothing Ventured - Edo. G ft. Black Thought 17. Hip 2 Hip - Pete Rock
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
