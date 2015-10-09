Summary: First aired October 9, 2015

1. Do You Want More ?!!!??! - The Roots

2. Rolling With Heat - The Roots ft. Talib Kweli

3. Raw Shit - Jaylib ft. Talib Kweli

4. Old School - DangerDoom ft. Talib Kweli

5. The Good, The Bad and the Desolate - The Roots ft. Skanky Don

6. Lift Your Fist - Guru ft. The Roots

7. Hardware - Black Thought

8. NY Weather Report - Talib Kweli

9. Crystal Stair - Kayo:Smif-N-Wessun ft. Talib Kweli

10. Sacrifice (*BBC One performance) - The Roots

11. Move Somethin' - Reflection Eternal

12. It's About That Time - Pete Rock ft. Black Thought and Rob O.

13. Where's The Love - Diamond D. ft. Talib Kweli, Elzhi, Skyzoo

14. Hard Hitters - Dilated Peoples ft. Black Thought

15. K.O.S. (Determination) - Black Star ft. Vinia Mojica

16. Nothing Ventured - Edo. G ft. Black Thought

17. Hip 2 Hip - Pete Rock