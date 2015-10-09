The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Tariq & Talib Birthday tribute
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Oct. 5, 2025, midnight
First aired October 9, 2015
1. Do You Want More ?!!!??! - The Roots
2. Rolling With Heat - The Roots ft. Talib Kweli
3. Raw Shit - Jaylib ft. Talib Kweli
4. Old School - DangerDoom ft. Talib Kweli
5. The Good, The Bad and the Desolate - The Roots ft. Skanky Don
6. Lift Your Fist - Guru ft. The Roots
7. Hardware - Black Thought
8. NY Weather Report - Talib Kweli
9. Crystal Stair - Kayo:Smif-N-Wessun ft. Talib Kweli
10. Sacrifice (*BBC One performance) - The Roots
11. Move Somethin' - Reflection Eternal
12. It's About That Time - Pete Rock ft. Black Thought and Rob O.
13. Where's The Love - Diamond D. ft. Talib Kweli, Elzhi, Skyzoo
14. Hard Hitters - Dilated Peoples ft. Black Thought
15. K.O.S. (Determination) - Black Star ft. Vinia Mojica
16. Nothing Ventured - Edo. G ft. Black Thought
17. Hip 2 Hip - Pete Rock
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:58:47 1 Sept. 30, 2025
Hamilton, Ontario Canada
 00:58:47  192Kbps mp3
(80.7MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 