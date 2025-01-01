Notes: Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo "Hello Hello (program theme song)" from Hello Hello on Sterns



Noura Mint Seymali "Ch'tib (Naha)" from Yenbett on Glitterbeat



Sahra Halgan "Som hanyari" from Hiddo dhawr on DANAYA MUSIC



Alsarah "NE3MA (feat. Huda Asfour)" from NE3MA (feat. Huda Asfour) - Single on Alsarah Productions



Sherine Abdel Wahab "Katar Khaere" from Habeat on Rotana Audiovisual



Mohamed Mounir "Ben El Benen" from Ben El Benen - Single on Rotana



Mohamed Nour "no Translation" from no Translation on Vas Box



Amr Diab "Khatfoony (feat. Jana Diab)" from Khatfoony (feat. Jana Diab) - Single on Sony Music Entertainment



K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiestas "Awisia" from The Black Album on Soundway Records Ltd

Gangbé Brass Band "Ahelou" from Ahelou - Single on SALT N GINGER MUSIC



Cheikh Lô "Baba Moussa BP 120" from Maame on World Circuit



Temitope Omotayo Kilajolu "You Are Great" from You Are Great - Single on Independent



Real Sounds of Africa "Soccer Fan" from Get Real / Seven Miles High on 13th Moon Recordings



Discos Pacífico All Stars "Yo Vide al Niño" from CALIMA on Discos Pacífico + Jazz Refreshed



Los Zheros De Iquitos "Caminando" from Psychedelic Cumbia Party on Rey Record



Matachindé "Morir Cantando" from Morir Cantando - EP on Palenque Records



The Latin Brothers "Perdona Si Te Ofendo" from Perdona Si Te Ofendo - Single on Discos Fuentes Edimúsica S.A.S.



LOS FORAJIDOS "Pasaporte" from Pasaporte - Single on Nallar Music



Mortimer "Round & Round" from Round & Round - Single on Zion High Productions



Ed Solo "Big Soundsystem (Ed Solo Dnb Roller)" from Big Soundsystem - Single on SUPA SUBS



Capleton "No Sell Your Soul" from No Sell Your Soul - Single on Evidence Music



Keith & Tex "Leaving On That Train" from Greatest Hits 1966 - 1970 on Rebel Sound Records



Meta and The Cornerstones "Good Spirit" from Good Spirit - Single on Metarize Music Group LLC



Meta and the Cornerstones "Hira" from Hira on Rebel Sound Records

