Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Oct. 5, 2025, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo "Hello Hello (program theme song)" from Hello Hello on Sterns

Noura Mint Seymali "Ch'tib (Naha)" from Yenbett on Glitterbeat

Sahra Halgan "Som hanyari" from Hiddo dhawr on DANAYA MUSIC

Alsarah "NE3MA (feat. Huda Asfour)" from NE3MA (feat. Huda Asfour) - Single on Alsarah Productions

Sherine Abdel Wahab "Katar Khaere" from Habeat on Rotana Audiovisual

Mohamed Mounir "Ben El Benen" from Ben El Benen - Single on Rotana

Mohamed Nour "no Translation" from no Translation on Vas Box

Amr Diab "Khatfoony (feat. Jana Diab)" from Khatfoony (feat. Jana Diab) - Single on Sony Music Entertainment

K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiestas "Awisia" from The Black Album on Soundway Records Ltd
Gangbé Brass Band "Ahelou" from Ahelou - Single on SALT N GINGER MUSIC

Cheikh Lô "Baba Moussa BP 120" from Maame on World Circuit

Temitope Omotayo Kilajolu "You Are Great" from You Are Great - Single on Independent

Real Sounds of Africa "Soccer Fan" from Get Real / Seven Miles High on 13th Moon Recordings

Discos Pacífico All Stars "Yo Vide al Niño" from CALIMA on Discos Pacífico + Jazz Refreshed

Los Zheros De Iquitos "Caminando" from Psychedelic Cumbia Party on Rey Record

Matachindé "Morir Cantando" from Morir Cantando - EP on Palenque Records

The Latin Brothers "Perdona Si Te Ofendo" from Perdona Si Te Ofendo - Single on Discos Fuentes Edimúsica S.A.S.

LOS FORAJIDOS "Pasaporte" from Pasaporte - Single on Nallar Music

Mortimer "Round & Round" from Round & Round - Single on Zion High Productions

Ed Solo "Big Soundsystem (Ed Solo Dnb Roller)" from Big Soundsystem - Single on SUPA SUBS

Capleton "No Sell Your Soul" from No Sell Your Soul - Single on Evidence Music

Keith & Tex "Leaving On That Train" from Greatest Hits 1966 - 1970 on Rebel Sound Records

Meta and The Cornerstones "Good Spirit" from Good Spirit - Single on Metarize Music Group LLC

Meta and the Cornerstones "Hira" from Hira on Rebel Sound Records

The Motherland Influence Sept. 14, 2025 Download Program Podcast
01:59:48 1 Sept. 14, 2025
Richmond Virginia USA
  View Script
    
 01:00:44  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
