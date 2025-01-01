|
|
Program Information
|
|
|The Motherland Influence
|
|
|
|Music
|
|Graybeard
|
| Motherland Influence Contact Contributor
|
|Oct. 5, 2025, midnight
| African, Latin & Caribbean music.
|WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
|Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo "Hello Hello (program theme song)" from Hello Hello on Sterns
Noura Mint Seymali "Ch'tib (Naha)" from Yenbett on Glitterbeat
Sahra Halgan "Som hanyari" from Hiddo dhawr on DANAYA MUSIC
Alsarah "NE3MA (feat. Huda Asfour)" from NE3MA (feat. Huda Asfour) - Single on Alsarah Productions
Sherine Abdel Wahab "Katar Khaere" from Habeat on Rotana Audiovisual
Mohamed Mounir "Ben El Benen" from Ben El Benen - Single on Rotana
Mohamed Nour "no Translation" from no Translation on Vas Box
Amr Diab "Khatfoony (feat. Jana Diab)" from Khatfoony (feat. Jana Diab) - Single on Sony Music Entertainment
K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiestas "Awisia" from The Black Album on Soundway Records Ltd
Gangbé Brass Band "Ahelou" from Ahelou - Single on SALT N GINGER MUSIC
Cheikh Lô "Baba Moussa BP 120" from Maame on World Circuit
Temitope Omotayo Kilajolu "You Are Great" from You Are Great - Single on Independent
Real Sounds of Africa "Soccer Fan" from Get Real / Seven Miles High on 13th Moon Recordings
Discos Pacífico All Stars "Yo Vide al Niño" from CALIMA on Discos Pacífico + Jazz Refreshed
Los Zheros De Iquitos "Caminando" from Psychedelic Cumbia Party on Rey Record
Matachindé "Morir Cantando" from Morir Cantando - EP on Palenque Records
The Latin Brothers "Perdona Si Te Ofendo" from Perdona Si Te Ofendo - Single on Discos Fuentes Edimúsica S.A.S.
LOS FORAJIDOS "Pasaporte" from Pasaporte - Single on Nallar Music
Mortimer "Round & Round" from Round & Round - Single on Zion High Productions
Ed Solo "Big Soundsystem (Ed Solo Dnb Roller)" from Big Soundsystem - Single on SUPA SUBS
Capleton "No Sell Your Soul" from No Sell Your Soul - Single on Evidence Music
Keith & Tex "Leaving On That Train" from Greatest Hits 1966 - 1970 on Rebel Sound Records
Meta and The Cornerstones "Good Spirit" from Good Spirit - Single on Metarize Music Group LLC
Meta and the Cornerstones "Hira" from Hira on Rebel Sound Records
|
| The Motherland Influence Sept. 14, 2025
|
|01:59:48
|1
| Sept. 14, 2025
|
|Richmond Virginia USA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 01:00:44
| 320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
|2
|
| The Motherland Influence Sept. 14, 2025
|
|01:59:48
|1
| Sept. 14, 2025
|
|Richmond Virginia USA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|
| 00:59:04
| 320Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|2
|