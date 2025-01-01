Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. "The Other Black Music" broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
The Lyman Woodard Organization "Creative Musicians" from Saturday Night Special on BBE Music The Brooklyn Allstars "I've Got That Holy Ghost" from Live In Washington, D.C. on 4 Winds Records Cha Wa "Elijah Rock" from Rise Up on UPT Music / Gallatin Records Millie Jackson "A Child of God (It's Hard to Believe)" from Millie Jackson on Ace Records Marvin Mouneke "Forbidden Fruit" from Forbidden Fruit on Copasetic Foundation Robert Randolph & The Family Band "King Karma" from Preachers Kids on Dare Records Jalen Ngonda "All About Me" from All About Me - Single on DAPTONE RECORDS Curtis Harding "The Power" from Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt on Anti/Epitaph Ledisi "You've Got What It Takes (feat. Gregory Porter)" from For Dinah on Candid Adi Oasis "Cheirinho" from Cheirinho - Single on Unity Records Stogie T & Aleksand SAYA "Koz In Ta" from LASOURS - EP on SAKIFO RECORDS Flagboy Giz "Catch Me (feat. The Wild Tchoupitoulas)" from Smoke Signals on Injun Money Records Jamiah Rogers "Comin For Mine" from Comin For Mine - Single on Delmark Records Garry Burnside "Young Country Boy" from It's My Time Now on Strolling Bones Records Alvin Youngblood Hart "Illinois Blues" from Territory on Ryko/Rhino The Reverend Shawn Amos "Days Of Depression (Live in Segovia, Spain, 2024)" from Vivir En España on Immediate Family Records Candice Ivory "Blue Blood (2025 Remaster)" from New Southern Vintage on Nola Blue Records Danielia Cotton "Bring Out The Country (In Me)" from Bring Out The Country (In Me) - Single on Cottontown LLC Bigg Robb "Good Guys" from JUKE JOINT SOUL on Jmg / Over25sound Big G "Last Pay Check" from Nothin but a Party, Vol. II on Stone River Records Leonard "Lowdown" Brown "Street Party" from Lowdown Street Party on Music Maker The Johnny Otis Rhythm & Blues Caravan "Jimmy's Round the Clock" from The Complete Savoy Recordings on Savoy Jack McVea and His All Stars "Open the Door Richard!" from Rock & Jive on Burning Fire Aquakultre "Scotia Born (feat. Gary Beals & Haliey Smith)" from Scotia Born (feat. Gary Beals & Haliey Smith) - Single on Aquakultre Music Kindred the Family Soul "No More (feat. Duke Amayo)" from Auntie & Unc on we're not a label Lady Wray "Hard Times" from Cover Girl on Big Crown Records Roll Mega, Son Little & Eric Krasno "Bloodshot" from Bloodshot - Single on ROLL MEGA: Son Little & Eric Krasno Acantha Lang "He Said / She Said" from Beautiful Dreams on Magnolia Blue Records Band Of Pockets "Holding Out" from That New Thing - EP on 724658 Records DK O.V. Wright "Ace of Spades" from A Nickel and a Nail and Ace of Spades on Geffen