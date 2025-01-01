Notes: The Lyman Woodard Organization "Creative Musicians" from Saturday Night Special on BBE Music

The Brooklyn Allstars "I've Got That Holy Ghost" from Live In Washington, D.C. on 4 Winds Records

Cha Wa "Elijah Rock" from Rise Up on UPT Music / Gallatin Records

Millie Jackson "A Child of God (It's Hard to Believe)" from Millie Jackson on Ace Records

Marvin Mouneke "Forbidden Fruit" from Forbidden Fruit on Copasetic Foundation

Robert Randolph & The Family Band "King Karma" from Preachers Kids on Dare Records

Jalen Ngonda "All About Me" from All About Me - Single on DAPTONE RECORDS

Curtis Harding "The Power" from Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt on Anti/Epitaph

Ledisi "You've Got What It Takes (feat. Gregory Porter)" from For Dinah on Candid

Adi Oasis "Cheirinho" from Cheirinho - Single on Unity Records

Stogie T & Aleksand SAYA "Koz In Ta" from LASOURS - EP on SAKIFO RECORDS

Flagboy Giz "Catch Me (feat. The Wild Tchoupitoulas)" from Smoke Signals on Injun Money Records

Jamiah Rogers "Comin For Mine" from Comin For Mine - Single on Delmark Records

Garry Burnside "Young Country Boy" from It's My Time Now on Strolling Bones Records

Alvin Youngblood Hart "Illinois Blues" from Territory on Ryko/Rhino

The Reverend Shawn Amos "Days Of Depression (Live in Segovia, Spain, 2024)" from Vivir En España on Immediate Family Records

Candice Ivory "Blue Blood (2025 Remaster)" from New Southern Vintage on Nola Blue Records

Danielia Cotton "Bring Out The Country (In Me)" from Bring Out The Country (In Me) - Single on Cottontown LLC

Bigg Robb "Good Guys" from JUKE JOINT SOUL on Jmg / Over25sound

Big G "Last Pay Check" from Nothin but a Party, Vol. II on Stone River Records

Leonard "Lowdown" Brown "Street Party" from Lowdown Street Party on Music Maker

The Johnny Otis Rhythm & Blues Caravan "Jimmy's Round the Clock" from The Complete Savoy Recordings on Savoy

Jack McVea and His All Stars "Open the Door Richard!" from Rock & Jive on Burning Fire

Aquakultre "Scotia Born (feat. Gary Beals & Haliey Smith)" from Scotia Born (feat. Gary Beals & Haliey Smith) - Single on Aquakultre Music

Kindred the Family Soul "No More (feat. Duke Amayo)" from Auntie & Unc on we're not a label

Lady Wray "Hard Times" from Cover Girl on Big Crown Records

Roll Mega, Son Little & Eric Krasno "Bloodshot" from Bloodshot - Single on ROLL MEGA: Son Little & Eric Krasno

Acantha Lang "He Said / She Said" from Beautiful Dreams on Magnolia Blue Records

Band Of Pockets "Holding Out" from That New Thing - EP on 724658 Records DK

O.V. Wright "Ace of Spades" from A Nickel and a Nail and Ace of Spades on Geffen

