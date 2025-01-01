The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Other Black Music
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Oct. 6, 2025, midnight
Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. &quot;The Other Black Music&quot; broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
The Lyman Woodard Organization "Creative Musicians" from Saturday Night Special on BBE Music
The Brooklyn Allstars "I've Got That Holy Ghost" from Live In Washington, D.C. on 4 Winds Records
Cha Wa "Elijah Rock" from Rise Up on UPT Music / Gallatin Records
Millie Jackson "A Child of God (It's Hard to Believe)" from Millie Jackson on Ace Records
Marvin Mouneke "Forbidden Fruit" from Forbidden Fruit on Copasetic Foundation
Robert Randolph & The Family Band "King Karma" from Preachers Kids on Dare Records
Jalen Ngonda "All About Me" from All About Me - Single on DAPTONE RECORDS
Curtis Harding "The Power" from Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt on Anti/Epitaph
Ledisi "You've Got What It Takes (feat. Gregory Porter)" from For Dinah on Candid
Adi Oasis "Cheirinho" from Cheirinho - Single on Unity Records
Stogie T & Aleksand SAYA "Koz In Ta" from LASOURS - EP on SAKIFO RECORDS
Flagboy Giz "Catch Me (feat. The Wild Tchoupitoulas)" from Smoke Signals on Injun Money Records
Jamiah Rogers "Comin For Mine" from Comin For Mine - Single on Delmark Records
Garry Burnside "Young Country Boy" from It's My Time Now on Strolling Bones Records
Alvin Youngblood Hart "Illinois Blues" from Territory on Ryko/Rhino
The Reverend Shawn Amos "Days Of Depression (Live in Segovia, Spain, 2024)" from Vivir En España on Immediate Family Records
Candice Ivory "Blue Blood (2025 Remaster)" from New Southern Vintage on Nola Blue Records
Danielia Cotton "Bring Out The Country (In Me)" from Bring Out The Country (In Me) - Single on Cottontown LLC
Bigg Robb "Good Guys" from JUKE JOINT SOUL on Jmg / Over25sound
Big G "Last Pay Check" from Nothin but a Party, Vol. II on Stone River Records
Leonard "Lowdown" Brown "Street Party" from Lowdown Street Party on Music Maker
The Johnny Otis Rhythm & Blues Caravan "Jimmy's Round the Clock" from The Complete Savoy Recordings on Savoy
Jack McVea and His All Stars "Open the Door Richard!" from Rock & Jive on Burning Fire
Aquakultre "Scotia Born (feat. Gary Beals & Haliey Smith)" from Scotia Born (feat. Gary Beals & Haliey Smith) - Single on Aquakultre Music
Kindred the Family Soul "No More (feat. Duke Amayo)" from Auntie & Unc on we're not a label
Lady Wray "Hard Times" from Cover Girl on Big Crown Records
Roll Mega, Son Little & Eric Krasno "Bloodshot" from Bloodshot - Single on ROLL MEGA: Son Little & Eric Krasno
Acantha Lang "He Said / She Said" from Beautiful Dreams on Magnolia Blue Records
Band Of Pockets "Holding Out" from That New Thing - EP on 724658 Records DK
O.V. Wright "Ace of Spades" from A Nickel and a Nail and Ace of Spades on Geffen

The Other Black Music Sept. 14, 2025 Download Program Podcast
01:59:50 1 Sept. 14, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:32  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
The Other Black Music Sept. 14, 2025 Download Program Podcast
01:59:50 1 Sept. 14, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:01:18  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 