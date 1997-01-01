The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Oct. 6, 2025, midnight
Global A Go-Go's annual preview of the Richmond Folk Festival, which is bringing these interesting international-minded artists to town: Armenian-American oud player Richard Hagopian, Pakistani singers Ustad Saami & the Saami Brothers Band, Hawaiian falsetto singer Raiatea Helm, young música norteña stars Villa 5, Cuban son specialists Son Qba, the outstanding modern reggae group Meta & the Cornerstones, and the exciting Washington DC-meets-Lomé project Dogo du Togo & the Alagaa Beat Band
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

The Kef Time Band | USA-Armenia | Soode Soode | Kef Time | Traditional Crossroads | 1994-1967
Yuri Yunakov, Ivo Papasov, Salif Ali & Neshko Neshev | Bulgaria | Filips Kyuchek | Together Again | Traditional Crossroads | 2005

Ustad Saami | Pakistan | God Is | God Is Not a Terrorist | Glitterbeat | 2019
Ustad Saami | Pakistan | Twilight | God Is Not a Terrorist | Glitterbeat | 2019

Raiatea Helm | Hawaii USA | Ahulili | Hawaiian Blossom | Raiatea Helm Records | 2007
Tubize Royal Hawaiian Orchestra | Hopewell VA USA | Sweetheart of Mandalay | Virginia Roots: The 1929 Richmond Sessions | Outhouse | 2002
Ry Cooder | USA | Stand By Me | Chicken Skin Music | Reprise | 1976
Flaco Jimenez | USA | Carmelita (feat. Dwight Yoakam) | Partners | Reprise | 1992
Villa 5 | USA | En Las Cantinas | En Las Cantinas - Single | Anvem Muzik | 2025

Son Qba | Cuba-USA | De Camino a la Vereda | De Camino a la Vereda - Single | YouTube | 2023
Eliades Ochoa | Cuba | Qué Humanidad | Sublime Ilusion | Higher Octave | 1999
Sierra Maestra | Cuba | Dundunbanza | Dundunbanza! | World Circuit | 1994

Meta & The Cornerstones | Senegal-Israel-Japan-Jamaica-Lebanon-USA | Beloved Africa (feat. Damian Jr. Gong Marley) | Ancient Power | VP / Metarize Music Group | 2014
Meta & The Cornerstones | Senegal-Israel-Algeria-Japan-Cote D'Ivoire-Jamaica-USA | Bilal | Hira | Baco / Metarize Music Group | 2017
Meta & The Cornerstones | Senegal-Israel-Japan-Jamaica-USA | Breeze | Dia | Metarize Music Group | 2021

Dogo du Togo | Togo-DC USA | Soké Wo | Soké Wo - Single | self-released | 2021
Dogo du Togo & the Alagaa Beat Band | Togo-DC USA | Enouwo Lagnon | Avoudé | We Are Busy Bodies | 2024
Roger Damawuzan & les As du Benin | Togo | Wait For Me | Wait For Me - Single | Akue | 1972

Oct. 5, 2025
Richmond VA USA
