October 5, 2025: To sing is to listen

Bill Lupoletti

Date Published: Oct. 6, 2025, midnight

Summary: Global A Go-Go's annual preview of the Richmond Folk Festival, which is bringing these interesting international-minded artists to town: Armenian-American oud player Richard Hagopian, Pakistani singers Ustad Saami & the Saami Brothers Band, Hawaiian falsetto singer Raiatea Helm, young música norteña stars Villa 5, Cuban son specialists Son Qba, the outstanding modern reggae group Meta & the Cornerstones, and the exciting Washington DC-meets-Lomé project Dogo du Togo & the Alagaa Beat Band

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



The Kef Time Band | USA-Armenia | Soode Soode | Kef Time | Traditional Crossroads | 1994-1967

Yuri Yunakov, Ivo Papasov, Salif Ali & Neshko Neshev | Bulgaria | Filips Kyuchek | Together Again | Traditional Crossroads | 2005



Ustad Saami | Pakistan | God Is | God Is Not a Terrorist | Glitterbeat | 2019

Ustad Saami | Pakistan | Twilight | God Is Not a Terrorist | Glitterbeat | 2019



Raiatea Helm | Hawaii USA | Ahulili | Hawaiian Blossom | Raiatea Helm Records | 2007

Tubize Royal Hawaiian Orchestra | Hopewell VA USA | Sweetheart of Mandalay | Virginia Roots: The 1929 Richmond Sessions | Outhouse | 2002

Ry Cooder | USA | Stand By Me | Chicken Skin Music | Reprise | 1976

Flaco Jimenez | USA | Carmelita (feat. Dwight Yoakam) | Partners | Reprise | 1992

Villa 5 | USA | En Las Cantinas | En Las Cantinas - Single | Anvem Muzik | 2025



Son Qba | Cuba-USA | De Camino a la Vereda | De Camino a la Vereda - Single | YouTube | 2023

Eliades Ochoa | Cuba | Qué Humanidad | Sublime Ilusion | Higher Octave | 1999

Sierra Maestra | Cuba | Dundunbanza | Dundunbanza! | World Circuit | 1994



Meta & The Cornerstones | Senegal-Israel-Japan-Jamaica-Lebanon-USA | Beloved Africa (feat. Damian Jr. Gong Marley) | Ancient Power | VP / Metarize Music Group | 2014

Meta & The Cornerstones | Senegal-Israel-Algeria-Japan-Cote D'Ivoire-Jamaica-USA | Bilal | Hira | Baco / Metarize Music Group | 2017

Meta & The Cornerstones | Senegal-Israel-Japan-Jamaica-USA | Breeze | Dia | Metarize Music Group | 2021



Dogo du Togo | Togo-DC USA | Soké Wo | Soké Wo - Single | self-released | 2021

Dogo du Togo & the Alagaa Beat Band | Togo-DC USA | Enouwo Lagnon | Avoudé | We Are Busy Bodies | 2024

Roger Damawuzan & les As du Benin | Togo | Wait For Me | Wait For Me - Single | Akue | 1972



