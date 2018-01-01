Summary: Prominent Lesbian activist, novelist and nonfiction writer Sarah Schulman speaks in Vancouver BC, Canada, about her book Conflict Is Not Abuse: Overstating Harm, Community Responsibility, and the Duty of Repair. Despite Schulman's strong reputation, the book could not find a publisher in the US, but was picked up by Vancouver's Arsenal Pulp Press. By 2018, it had sold more than 10,000 copies, and it is still in print. Schulman says it is not simple to divide the good and the bad, where the good are the abused and the bad the abusers; many who've been abused feel threatened by discomfort and respond with abuse. She argues that we need to untangle as best we can what is really happening between ourselves and others.