Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Mistaking discomfort for violence is an error of our times.
Weekly Program
Sarah Schulman
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Oct. 6, 2025, midnight
Prominent Lesbian activist, novelist and nonfiction writer Sarah Schulman speaks in Vancouver BC, Canada, about her book Conflict Is Not Abuse: Overstating Harm, Community Responsibility, and the Duty of Repair. Despite Schulman's strong reputation, the book could not find a publisher in the US, but was picked up by Vancouver's Arsenal Pulp Press. By 2018, it had sold more than 10,000 copies, and it is still in print. Schulman says it is not simple to divide the good and the bad, where the good are the abused and the bad the abusers; many who've been abused feel threatened by discomfort and respond with abuse. She argues that we need to untangle as best we can what is really happening between ourselves and others.
Recorded by Robin Eriksson; edited by Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. More info: wings@wings.org

updated from 2018
00:28:51 1 Oct. 6, 2025
Canada
