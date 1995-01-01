Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Kékélé

KUBOLA

LIVE : TOURNÉE AMÉRICAINE & CANADIENNE

Nyboma Prod - 2006





3) Syran Mbenza

CARO YA MANIEMA (feat. Malage de Lugendo)

single

Hysa Productions - 2025



4) Les 4 Étoiles

SOUFFRANCE

ETI-DAN PRESENTE LES 4 ÉTOILES

Celluloid – 1980s or 90s



5) Les Quatre As

MONIA SENGO

MONIA SENGO

4 As Production – 1980s



6) Le Quatro de Langa-Langa

+ 1

LE QUATRO + 1

JPS Production - 2000



7) Nouvelle Écriture Cour des Grand

SOLANJE

HIROSHIMA

Afrisong Records – 2000



8) Papi Ipepi

THETE CHAMPAGNE (feat. Bozi Boziana & Djuna Djanana)

NA BA PRTITS JOUEURS, VOL. 2

Le Monde des Artistes– 2021



9) Pascal Poba

DIVORCE

SUCRÉ SALÉ

Lettre P – 2002



10) Werrason

NANDE (BA SWAHILI)

7 JOURS DE LA SEMAINE

Werrason World / Diego Music – 2017



11) Doudou Copa

AKINDOU

INDEPENDANCE DAY

Sonima Music – 2007



12) Félix Manuaku

TRAHISON

KONGO

Sonima Music – 1997



13) Pela Simba

BANA YA MIGUEL

PELA SIMBA

Ledoux Records - 1994



14) Seigneur Rochereau et l’Afrisa International

MONUMENT

ROCHEREAU VOL.4

INA Productions / Disco Stock - 1982



15) Papa Yke Bassadila

MOSSALA YA PONA

COUP D’ENVOI

I.A.D. – 1984



16) Festival du Zaire

KADIOKA

BANA MOJA – THE LABEL, VOL. 2

Dr. Rythm production for Muzikifan – ?