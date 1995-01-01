The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: October 5, 2025
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Action/Event
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Oct. 6, 2025, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Kékélé
KUBOLA
LIVE : TOURNÉE AMÉRICAINE & CANADIENNE
Nyboma Prod - 2006
3) Syran Mbenza
CARO YA MANIEMA (feat. Malage de Lugendo)
single
Hysa Productions - 2025
4) Les 4 Étoiles
SOUFFRANCE
ETI-DAN PRESENTE LES 4 ÉTOILES
Celluloid – 1980s or 90s
5) Les Quatre As
MONIA SENGO
MONIA SENGO
4 As Production – 1980s
6) Le Quatro de Langa-Langa
+ 1
LE QUATRO + 1
JPS Production - 2000
7) Nouvelle Écriture Cour des Grand
SOLANJE
HIROSHIMA
Afrisong Records – 2000
8) Papi Ipepi
THETE CHAMPAGNE (feat. Bozi Boziana & Djuna Djanana)
NA BA PRTITS JOUEURS, VOL. 2
Le Monde des Artistes– 2021
9) Pascal Poba
DIVORCE
SUCRÉ SALÉ
Lettre P – 2002
10) Werrason
NANDE (BA SWAHILI)
7 JOURS DE LA SEMAINE
Werrason World / Diego Music – 2017
11) Doudou Copa
AKINDOU
INDEPENDANCE DAY
Sonima Music – 2007
12) Félix Manuaku
TRAHISON
KONGO
Sonima Music – 1997
13) Pela Simba
BANA YA MIGUEL
PELA SIMBA
Ledoux Records - 1994
14) Seigneur Rochereau et l’Afrisa International
MONUMENT
ROCHEREAU VOL.4
INA Productions / Disco Stock - 1982
15) Papa Yke Bassadila
MOSSALA YA PONA
COUP D’ENVOI
I.A.D. – 1984
16) Festival du Zaire
KADIOKA
BANA MOJA – THE LABEL, VOL. 2
Dr. Rythm production for Muzikifan – ?
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:59
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Oct. 5, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:59
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
4
