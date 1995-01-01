The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Action/Event
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Oct. 6, 2025, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Kékélé
KUBOLA
LIVE : TOURNÉE AMÉRICAINE & CANADIENNE
Nyboma Prod - 2006


3) Syran Mbenza
CARO YA MANIEMA (feat. Malage de Lugendo)
single
Hysa Productions - 2025

4) Les 4 Étoiles
SOUFFRANCE
ETI-DAN PRESENTE LES 4 ÉTOILES
Celluloid – 1980s or 90s

5) Les Quatre As
MONIA SENGO
MONIA SENGO
4 As Production – 1980s

6) Le Quatro de Langa-Langa
+ 1
LE QUATRO + 1
JPS Production - 2000

7) Nouvelle Écriture Cour des Grand
SOLANJE
HIROSHIMA
Afrisong Records – 2000

8) Papi Ipepi
THETE CHAMPAGNE (feat. Bozi Boziana & Djuna Djanana)
NA BA PRTITS JOUEURS, VOL. 2
Le Monde des Artistes– 2021

9) Pascal Poba
DIVORCE
SUCRÉ SALÉ
Lettre P – 2002

10) Werrason
NANDE (BA SWAHILI)
7 JOURS DE LA SEMAINE
Werrason World / Diego Music – 2017

11) Doudou Copa
AKINDOU
INDEPENDANCE DAY
Sonima Music – 2007

12) Félix Manuaku
TRAHISON
KONGO
Sonima Music – 1997

13) Pela Simba
BANA YA MIGUEL
PELA SIMBA
Ledoux Records - 1994

14) Seigneur Rochereau et l’Afrisa International
MONUMENT
ROCHEREAU VOL.4
INA Productions / Disco Stock - 1982

15) Papa Yke Bassadila
MOSSALA YA PONA
COUP D’ENVOI
I.A.D. – 1984

16) Festival du Zaire
KADIOKA
BANA MOJA – THE LABEL, VOL. 2
Dr. Rythm production for Muzikifan – ?

Download Program Podcast
01:59:59 1 Oct. 5, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:59:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 