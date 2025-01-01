Notes: In our highlights part 1 episode of Voices of the Community, we explore the powerful story of Stockton's reinvention, driven by its own people. As guest Dillon Delvo of Little Manila Rising states, “No one’s coming to save us; we have to figure this out ourselves.” This installment of our “From Bankruptcy to Reinvention” series reveals how family, faith, and community shape a new generation of leaders.



Listeners will hear from Racole Dixon and Barbara Nicholson, the mother and grandmother of former Mayor Michael Tubbs, who discuss the foundations of his leadership. Dr. Rebekah Fenton shares the origin of Phoenix Scholars, a mentorship program guiding low-income, first-generation students to college and creating generational opportunity.



We also feature grassroots organizers transforming Stockton from the ground up: Nicholas Hatten from the San Joaquin Pride Center, Fred Sheil of STAND, and Jasmine Dellafosse from the Reinvent South Stockton Coalition. Together, they prove that cross-sector collaboration can tackle systemic issues like safety, health, blight, and inclusion. This episode is a testament to the power of local voices building a better future. Your audience will be inspired by this story of resilience and community-led change. For more information, guest details, and resources from this episode https://georgekoster.com/voices-of-the-community/stockton/episodes/one