A documentary uncovers Abraham Lincoln’s gay love life; the “Rainbow Rewind” debuts with early October birthdays and a horrific murder; Slovakia limits genders and bans surrogacy, Japan creeps up on de facto marriage equality, Canada tells X passport bearers to reconsider U.S. travel, Amtrak and ICE bust gay men in a New York City Penn Station bathroom sting, Harvard’s drag professor perplexes rightwing pundits, and more LGBTQ news from around the world.
