The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Voices of the Community
”Beyond Bankruptcy”: The Fight For Stockton Highlights Part 2
5
Barb Alberson,Michael Tubbs,Brandon Leake,Tama Brisbane,Anthony Rodriguez,Rhodesia Ransom,Tafari Lee,Tyla Lovely Cotton,Johnny Barrios,Michael Fitzgerald,Eric Estrada,George Koster
 Voices of the Community  Contact Contributor
Oct. 6, 2025, midnight
Part two of our highlight episode details Stockton's transformation from "most miserable city" to a model of urban renewal. Featuring former Mayor Michael Tubbs, youth leaders, and organizers, it explores how community engagement and grassroots efforts tackled crime and despair, creating an inspiring, actionable blueprint for other cities seeking positive change.
george koster,eric estrada,kasey nance,ksfp 102.5,kwdc 93.5,leo marquez,adriana brogger,voices of the community
“We talk about that nihilistic mindset… what it means to grow up in a community that has that mindset and how that affects them. You have to be honest with them, though, that this is real. This is why y’all are dying.”
Part Two of our Stockton highlights charts the move from “most miserable” to community-driven reinvention. Former mayor Michael Tubbs, Barb Alberson, educators, and youth voices show how engagement, focused violence reduction, and student-centered reforms shift outcomes and restore belief.
Hear WOW Inc.’s Tama Brisbane and Called To Move’s Brandon Leake on arts as belonging; teacher Anthony Rodriguez on trust; and youth leaders Tafari Lee, Tyla Lovely Cotton, and Johnny Barrios on confronting nihilism with mentors, purpose, and paid opportunity. Rhodesia Ransom links grassroots healing to policy.
Guests: Barb Alberson, Michael Tubbs, Brandon Leake, Tama Brisbane, Anthony Rodriguez, Rhodesia Ransom, Tafari Lee, Tyla Lovely Cotton, Johnny Barrios.
Hosts: Eric Estrada (associate producer), George Koster (series host), Michael Fitzgerald (Stockton Townhall host; retired Stockton Record).
Your voice matters. Share with colleagues, civic partners, and funders; uplift the featured nonprofits; and plug listeners into practical ways to volunteer, hire youth, and invest locally. Broadcast and spark action today in your community.

”Beyond Bankruptcy”: The Fight For Stockton Download Program Podcast
Highlights Part 2
00:29:33 1 Oct. 6, 2025
Stockton California
  View Script
    
 00:29:33  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 