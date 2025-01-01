Notes: “We talk about that nihilistic mindset… what it means to grow up in a community that has that mindset and how that affects them. You have to be honest with them, though, that this is real. This is why y’all are dying.”

Part Two of our Stockton highlights charts the move from “most miserable” to community-driven reinvention. Former mayor Michael Tubbs, Barb Alberson, educators, and youth voices show how engagement, focused violence reduction, and student-centered reforms shift outcomes and restore belief.

Hear WOW Inc.’s Tama Brisbane and Called To Move’s Brandon Leake on arts as belonging; teacher Anthony Rodriguez on trust; and youth leaders Tafari Lee, Tyla Lovely Cotton, and Johnny Barrios on confronting nihilism with mentors, purpose, and paid opportunity. Rhodesia Ransom links grassroots healing to policy.

Guests: Barb Alberson, Michael Tubbs, Brandon Leake, Tama Brisbane, Anthony Rodriguez, Rhodesia Ransom, Tafari Lee, Tyla Lovely Cotton, Johnny Barrios.

Hosts: Eric Estrada (associate producer), George Koster (series host), Michael Fitzgerald (Stockton Townhall host; retired Stockton Record).

Your voice matters. Share with colleagues, civic partners, and funders; uplift the featured nonprofits; and plug listeners into practical ways to volunteer, hire youth, and invest locally. Broadcast and spark action today in your community.