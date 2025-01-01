The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Other Black Music
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence
Oct. 7, 2025, midnight
Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. &quot;The Other Black Music&quot; broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
The Lyman Woodard Organization "Creative Musicians" from Saturday Night Special on BBE Music

The Legendary Ingramettes "Time is Winding Up" from Take a Look in the Book on VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE RECORDS

Elizabeth King "Anything That I Could Ever Want" from Soul Provider on Bible & Tire Recording Co.

Robert Finley "I Wanna Thank You" from Hallelujah! Don't Let The Devil Fool Ya on Easy Eye Sound

Michelle David & The True-Tones "Speak To Me" from Soul Woman on Record Kicks

Kindred the Family Soul "For Life" from For Life - Single on We're not a Label

The Notations "What More Can I Say" from What More Can I Say b/w Leading Lady - Single on Numero Group

Curtis Harding "Banh Me" from Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt on Anti/Epitaph

Fat Harry & The Fuzzy Licks "I'M GONNA LEAVE YOU (feat. Joe Louis Walker)" from I'm Gonna Leave You - Single on Continental Record Services

West Love "Good Time" from Good Time - Single on Hitmak3r R3cords LLC

Cécile McLorin Salvant "I am a volcano" from Oh Snap on Nonesuch

Mississippi Heat "Can't Take It" from Don't Look Back on Delmark Records

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram "Nothin’ But Your Love" from Hard Road on Red Zero Records

Drama On The Corner "Dzatsu" from Dzatsu - Single on Tangential Music

Emma-Jean Thackray "Save Me" from Weirdo on Parlophone UK

Melanie Charles & Marlena Shaw "Woman Of The Ghetto (Reimagined)" from Y’all Don’t (Really) Care About Black Women on Impulse!

Lady Wray "You're Gonna Win" from Cover Girl on Big Crown Records

Ibibio Sound Machine "Anyone Like You" from Anyone Like You - EP on Merge Records

Syl Johnson & Shama "Crazy People" from Liberated Lady b/w Crazy People - Single on Numero Group

King Solomon Hicks "Further on up the Road" from How Did I Ever Get This Blue on Artone Label

Diunna Greenleaf "Never Trust a Man" from I Ain't Playin' on Little Village

Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys "Hey Madenline" from Allons Zydeco on Lockdowne Records

Rodney Stith "Something Is Wrong" from The Soul Chronicles of Rodney Stith - EP on Shockoe Records

The Blackbyrds "Rock Creek Park" from City Life on Fantasy Records

Mud Morganfield "A Dream Walking" from Deep Mud on Nola Blue Records

Tonio Armani "Country Girl" from Country Girl - Single on Death Row Records/gamma.

Malka Family "La Marche Des Hommes" from Planète Claire on Shabshal

