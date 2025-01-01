Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. "The Other Black Music" broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
The Lyman Woodard Organization "Creative Musicians" from Saturday Night Special on BBE Music
The Legendary Ingramettes "Time is Winding Up" from Take a Look in the Book on VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE RECORDS
Elizabeth King "Anything That I Could Ever Want" from Soul Provider on Bible & Tire Recording Co.
Robert Finley "I Wanna Thank You" from Hallelujah! Don't Let The Devil Fool Ya on Easy Eye Sound
Michelle David & The True-Tones "Speak To Me" from Soul Woman on Record Kicks
Kindred the Family Soul "For Life" from For Life - Single on We're not a Label
The Notations "What More Can I Say" from What More Can I Say b/w Leading Lady - Single on Numero Group
Curtis Harding "Banh Me" from Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt on Anti/Epitaph
Fat Harry & The Fuzzy Licks "I'M GONNA LEAVE YOU (feat. Joe Louis Walker)" from I'm Gonna Leave You - Single on Continental Record Services
West Love "Good Time" from Good Time - Single on Hitmak3r R3cords LLC
Cécile McLorin Salvant "I am a volcano" from Oh Snap on Nonesuch
Mississippi Heat "Can't Take It" from Don't Look Back on Delmark Records
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram "Nothin’ But Your Love" from Hard Road on Red Zero Records
Drama On The Corner "Dzatsu" from Dzatsu - Single on Tangential Music
Emma-Jean Thackray "Save Me" from Weirdo on Parlophone UK
Melanie Charles & Marlena Shaw "Woman Of The Ghetto (Reimagined)" from Y’all Don’t (Really) Care About Black Women on Impulse!
Lady Wray "You're Gonna Win" from Cover Girl on Big Crown Records
Ibibio Sound Machine "Anyone Like You" from Anyone Like You - EP on Merge Records
Syl Johnson & Shama "Crazy People" from Liberated Lady b/w Crazy People - Single on Numero Group
King Solomon Hicks "Further on up the Road" from How Did I Ever Get This Blue on Artone Label
Diunna Greenleaf "Never Trust a Man" from I Ain't Playin' on Little Village
Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys "Hey Madenline" from Allons Zydeco on Lockdowne Records
Rodney Stith "Something Is Wrong" from The Soul Chronicles of Rodney Stith - EP on Shockoe Records
The Blackbyrds "Rock Creek Park" from City Life on Fantasy Records
Mud Morganfield "A Dream Walking" from Deep Mud on Nola Blue Records
Tonio Armani "Country Girl" from Country Girl - Single on Death Row Records/gamma.
Malka Family "La Marche Des Hommes" from Planète Claire on Shabshal