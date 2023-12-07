Two years of US-Israeli Genocide. We look back at the murder of the Palestinian Poet, Teacher, Editor and Writer Refaat Alareer, killed by Israeli Zionists on December 7, 2023. We'll hear a Conversation with Refaat Alareer and Laila El-Haddad. Plus Bob Av

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Refaat Alareer(Editor, writer); Laila El-Haddad (award winning author, news correspondent,filmmaker); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 8, 2025, midnight

Summary: On December 7, 2023, an Israel airstrike murdered Refaat Alareer, a poet, writer, editor and teacher. This show is a memorial to his life and work. We present an interview with Refaat Alareer and Laila El-Haddad, co-editors of “Gaza Unsilenced. Written in the aftermath of the 2014 Israeli pogrom. Many of their statements bear directly on the situation today. In an excerpt from the talk “Revolution, Nothing Less,” Bob Avakian speaks to the importance of Internationalism, The Whole World Comes First.

Credits: Michael Slate - Host and Producer

Henry Carson - Assistant Producer

Notes: Broadcast ready with music break embedded at 49:01 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show, or simply check it out, write to us at mslate@themichaelslateshow.com with your comments, criticisms, ideas, suggestions etc.





