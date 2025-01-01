The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Thinking Clearly
The Role of Emotions in Thinking and Learning
Oct. 9, 2025, midnight
Thinking Clearly is a show about critical thinking.
Emotions are often viewed as interfering with clear, objective, evidence-based reasoning; in fact, “appeal to emotion” is considered to be a logical fallacy. However, our guest, Mary Helen Immordino-Yang—professor of education, psychology, and neuroscience at the University of Southern California and author of: "Emotions, Learning, and the Brain"—argues that this narrow perspective overlooks a substantial body of research, and, far from being disruptive, emotions are integral to cognition, learning, and decision-making. As she states in her book: “It is literally neurobiologically impossible to build memories, engage in complex thoughts, or make meaningful decisions without emotion.”

00:57:28 1 Oct. 9, 2025
