Notes: Emotions are often viewed as interfering with clear, objective, evidence-based reasoning; in fact, “appeal to emotion” is considered to be a logical fallacy. However, our guest, Mary Helen Immordino-Yang—professor of education, psychology, and neuroscience at the University of Southern California and author of: "Emotions, Learning, and the Brain"—argues that this narrow perspective overlooks a substantial body of research, and, far from being disruptive, emotions are integral to cognition, learning, and decision-making. As she states in her book: “It is literally neurobiologically impossible to build memories, engage in complex thoughts, or make meaningful decisions without emotion.”