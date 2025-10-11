World Beat Canada welcomes Gen Zs who've abandoned algorithms and AI, turning to campus and community radio in greater numbers for hand-curated new music. We deliver this hour with fresh spins from Da Lata, Manika Kaur remixed, global soul from Qais Essar & Sonny Singh + Antibalas. And, a callback to 1995 with Karnak. This stuff never gets old!
Cyril Cyril - Les Gen Furmiga Dub, ZEBB, Mestre Penha - Reis Caninana Jaffa Road - Wordless Melody (Eccodek remix) CANCON Jesse Cook - One World One Voice CANCON Manika Kaur - Ra Ma Da Sa (Youth Heart Chakra Dance Hall Mix) Skeewiff - Miserilou Alma Afrobeat Ensemble (ft. DJ Farmo) - Siempre Presente Karnak - Comendo Uva Na Chuva Da Lata - The Lonely City Qais Essar & Sonny Singh - Khabaram Raseeda Imshab Antibalas - La Ceiba The Persian Leaps - Your Loss Duende Libre - Ahmadish