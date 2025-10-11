The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 9, 2025, midnight
World Beat Canada welcomes Gen Zs who've abandoned algorithms and AI, turning to campus and community radio in greater numbers for hand-curated new music. We deliver this hour with fresh spins from Da Lata, Manika Kaur remixed, global soul from Qais Essar & Sonny Singh + Antibalas. And, a callback to 1995 with Karnak. This stuff never gets old!
Calcopyrite Communications
Cyril Cyril - Les Gen
Furmiga Dub,​ ZEBB,​ Mestre Penha - Reis Caninana
Jaffa Road - Wordless Melody (Eccodek remix) CANCON
Jesse Cook - One World One Voice CANCON
Manika Kaur - Ra Ma Da Sa (Youth Heart Chakra Dance Hall Mix)
Skeewiff - Miserilou
Alma Afrobeat Ensemble (ft. DJ Farmo) - Siempre Presente
Karnak - Comendo Uva Na Chuva
Da Lata - The Lonely City
Qais Essar & Sonny Singh - Khabaram Raseeda Imshab
Antibalas - La Ceiba
The Persian Leaps - Your Loss
Duende Libre - Ahmadish

59:57

World Beat Canada Radio October 11 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:57 1 Oct. 9, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:57  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 