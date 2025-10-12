Music from the Celtic crossroads between borders, acoustic and electric, organic and electronic. Explore nu-traditions from Quebec and the Maritimes, Finland and Sweden, Ireland and Scotland, even Australia. Songs about resistance existence and just plain nonsense. Let Patricia Fraser guide you through an hour of diverse sounds. Celt In A Twist!
Salamakannel - Salamahumppa Spotted Dogs - The World Turned Upside Down Haggis X-1 - Down In The Valley CANCON Slainte Mhath - Annie CANCON Dropkick Murphys - Chesterfields and Aftershave Eileem Ivers - Darlin' Corey Geniticorum - Asphalteuse CANCON Iain Copeland - Homeward Bound The Go Set - Empires Kris Drever - Going To The North Salsa Celtica -An Danns Elegua Kate Rusby - Manic Monday Gnoss - Hard Times Sonova - Fiddler On The Groove