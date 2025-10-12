The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 9, 2025, midnight
Music from the Celtic crossroads between borders, acoustic and electric, organic and electronic. Explore nu-traditions from Quebec and the Maritimes, Finland and Sweden, Ireland and Scotland, even Australia. Songs about resistance existence and just plain nonsense. Let Patricia Fraser guide you through an hour of diverse sounds. Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Salamakannel - Salamahumppa
Spotted Dogs - The World Turned Upside Down
Haggis X-1 - Down In The Valley CANCON
Slainte Mhath - Annie CANCON
Dropkick Murphys - Chesterfields and Aftershave
Eileem Ivers - Darlin' Corey
Geniticorum - Asphalteuse CANCON
Iain Copeland - Homeward Bound
The Go Set - Empires
Kris Drever - Going To The North
Salsa Celtica -An Danns Elegua
Kate Rusby - Manic Monday
Gnoss - Hard Times
Sonova - Fiddler On The Groove

59:49

Celt In A Twist October 12 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:49 1 Oct. 9, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:49  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 