Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba.

From FRANCE- Tuesday was October 7th and there were commemorations in the Israeli press as well as the international papers. In France the President, currently Macron, appoints the Prime Minister- a month ago Sebastian Lecornu was given the position, after 2 others had failed in the last 12 months, and now he has resigned- this had led to calls for Macron to call snap elections or resign- this is a political crisis talked about in the second press review. Then following Trumps apparently successful first phase of a peace deal in Palestine, the press speculated on whether he would see his dream of a Nobel Peace prize come to pass. In Venezuela there have been large protests against the US military assassinations of boats allegedly transporting drugs in the Caribbean- and President Maduro claimed to have prevented a false flag operation on the US Embassy in Caracas. An interview with Phil Gunson of the International Crisis Group on the conflict between the US and Venezuela.



From GERMANY- On Friday all the boats in the Global Sumud Flotilla had been captured by Israeli troops in international waters and the crews taken to prisons in Israel. Many countries represented in the 450 crew members have objected to the Israeli action, and massive protests took place around the world. An interview with journalist and Cambridge lecturer Alina Trabattoni about the protests in Italy, calling for government action to declare Palestinian statehood and charges of genocide against Israel.



From CUBA- The UK has announced plans to crackdown even further on protests- another 500 were arrested on terrorism charges on Saturday for carrying signs saying they support Palestine Action.





"Satire died the day Henry Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, and it died a second time the day that Tony Blair was appointed Special Envoy for the Middle East."

--Ken Loach



