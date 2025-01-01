The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
outFarpress Presents
Listen Globally!
Weekly Program
International News, News Program, France, Germany, Cuba, October 7, France PM, Nobel Peace Prize, Venezuela, flotilla, Trump, Palestine, Israel, UK Terrorism laws
 Dan Roberts  Contact Contributor
Oct. 9, 2025, midnight
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. France, Germany, and Cuba.
This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba.
http://youthspeaksout.net/swr251010.mp3 (29:00)


From FRANCE- Tuesday was October 7th and there were commemorations in the Israeli press as well as the international papers. In France the President, currently Macron, appoints the Prime Minister- a month ago Sebastian Lecornu was given the position, after 2 others had failed in the last 12 months, and now he has resigned- this had led to calls for Macron to call snap elections or resign- this is a political crisis talked about in the second press review. Then following Trumps apparently successful first phase of a peace deal in Palestine, the press speculated on whether he would see his dream of a Nobel Peace prize come to pass. In Venezuela there have been large protests against the US military assassinations of boats allegedly transporting drugs in the Caribbean- and President Maduro claimed to have prevented a false flag operation on the US Embassy in Caracas. An interview with Phil Gunson of the International Crisis Group on the conflict between the US and Venezuela.

From GERMANY- On Friday all the boats in the Global Sumud Flotilla had been captured by Israeli troops in international waters and the crews taken to prisons in Israel. Many countries represented in the 450 crew members have objected to the Israeli action, and massive protests took place around the world. An interview with journalist and Cambridge lecturer Alina Trabattoni about the protests in Italy, calling for government action to declare Palestinian statehood and charges of genocide against Israel.

From CUBA- The UK has announced plans to crackdown even further on protests- another 500 were arrested on terrorism charges on Saturday for carrying signs saying they support Palestine Action.


Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-
< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"Satire died the day Henry Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, and it died a second time the day that Tony Blair was appointed Special Envoy for the Middle East."
--Ken Loach

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

Highest Quality Download Program Podcast
160 KB mono
00:29:00 1 Oct. 9, 2025
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
Quick Download/ Slow Modem Streaming Download Program Podcast
24 KB mono VBR
00:29:00 1 Oct. 9, 2025
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  24Kbps flac
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 