Ceasefire

Subtitle: 10 October 2025

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Jeremy Scahill, Donya Abu Sitta

Date Published: Oct. 10, 2025, midnight

Summary: On October 9th, Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya announced what he called a permanent ceasefire, declaring that Gaza had “endured two years of genocide” and would “never belong to its enemies.” Veteran investigative journalist and co-founder of Drop Site News, Jeremy Scahill joins hosts Nora Barrows -Friedman and Ali Abunimah to take us inside the Gaza ceasefire deal.



On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s Jon Elmer brings us the latest resistance news from Gaza City, including a raid inside a school in Tel al-Hawa



The Electronic Intifada’s contributor, Donya Abu Sitta, reports from Gaza about rebuilding their lives after the genocide and what global solidarity protests and actions mean for Palestinians.







Credits: Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.

Notes: Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.



The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net





