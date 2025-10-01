The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
State Of The City reports
Michael Hudson Gaza Isnt Just Israels War Its NATOs Silent Battlefield
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative
Oct. 10, 2025, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2025/10/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-259/
#1 - Complete 3hr 45m show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE Katharine Gun on Pax Judaica: China espionage case collapse, Uighurs, Syria, anti-establishment Trump and commodified students - 01:30:00
#3 - Former UN Chief Chris Gunness Demolishes Israels October 7 Lies DDN - 00:15:00
#4 - Tucker Carlson, Conrad Flynn, Occult, Kabbalah, Antichrist and How to Avoid the Mark of the Beast - 01:45:00
#5 - Richard Wolff Michael Hudson Gaza Isnt Just Israels War Its NATOs Silent Battlefield - 01:00:00

