Summary: After two years of relentless war, staggering loss, and global outrage, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has finally taken effect. Brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump and shaped through intense negotiations in Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations, this deal marks the first phase of a 20-point peace framework aimed at halting the violence in Gaza and initiating a path toward resolution.

The immediate terms are clear: a cessation of hostilities, the release of all remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza, the freeing of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, and the partial withdrawal of Israeli troops to a designated “yellow line.” Humanitarian aid is expected to surge into Gaza, where famine and devastation have left entire neighborhoods unrecognizable.

But beneath the surface of this diplomatic breakthrough lies a web of unresolved tensions and fragile trust. The deal’s success—or failure—will hinge on several critical factors:

What Could Make the Deal Succeed

• Mutual Exhaustion: After two years of war, both sides are battered. Israel faces mounting international isolation, while Hamas confronts internal pressure from regional allies and a population devastated by conflict. This weariness may create the rare conditions for compromise.

• Hostage and Prisoner Exchange: The release of hostages and prisoners is a powerful symbolic and political gesture. If executed smoothly, it could build momentum and goodwill for further phases of the agreement.

• International Oversight and Aid: The involvement of Arab states, European partners, and the U.S. in monitoring the ceasefire and delivering aid could stabilize the situation and prevent immediate relapse into violence.

• Regional Diplomacy: Countries like Egypt, Qatar, and Italy have signaled willingness to support reconstruction and peacekeeping efforts. Their engagement could help mediate future disputes and ensure compliance.

What Could Make the Deal Fail

• Disarmament Disputes: Israel insists that Hamas must fully disarm before the war is considered over. Hamas, however, has stated it will only surrender weapons to a future Palestinian state—not to Israel. This fundamental disagreement could derail the entire process.

• Netanyahu’s Political Calculations: Netanyahu has a history of undermining ceasefires under pressure from hardliners. If domestic politics shift or military provocations resume, the deal could collapse.

• Lack of Trust and Accountability: Previous ceasefires have been broken—often without consequence. Without robust enforcement mechanisms, Netanyahu may do whatever it takes to avoid accountability or obstruct justice—simply by breaking the ceasefire



• Unclear Governance of Gaza: The deal leaves open the question of who will govern Gaza post-conflict. If no inclusive and legitimate administration emerges, chaos could return, and the ceasefire could become a temporary lull rather than a lasting peace.

A Moment of Possibility

This ceasefire is not a resolution—it is a fragile opening. Whether it becomes a bridge to justice or a brief pause before renewed devastation depends on the choices made in the coming days. The people of Gaza and Palestine deserve more than symbolic gestures. They deserve safety, dignity, and a future free from siege and fear.

As we watch this moment unfold, we must ask: Will the world hold its breath—or hold its ground?