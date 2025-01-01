Summary: Is Earth a casino of chance where catastrophe decides the survivors? Dive in with this timely replay interview with climate extinction expert Dr. Peter Ward. A new study finds 41,000 Americans die due to wildfire smoke. That almost doubles by 2050, with economic losses greater than any other threat from warming. Details coming up. The new Global Tipping Points Report 2025 is just breaking. We prepare with last years chat with Lead Author Dr. Tim Lenton, University of Exeter UK.