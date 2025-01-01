The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
are you feeling lucky, Pilgrim?
Weekly Program
Peter Ward, Tim Lenton
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Oct. 12, 2025, midnight
Is Earth a casino of chance where catastrophe decides the survivors? Dive in with this timely replay interview with climate extinction expert Dr. Peter Ward. A new study finds 41,000 Americans die due to wildfire smoke. That almost doubles by 2050, with economic losses greater than any other threat from warming. Details coming up. The new Global Tipping Points Report 2025 is just breaking. We prepare with last years chat with Lead Author Dr. Tim Lenton, University of Exeter UK.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

One hour version has song "Down by the River" lyrics by Alex Smith, music by AI.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:03 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

